The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association showed support for FMCSA’s proposal to eliminate a “duplicative” regulation that requires drivers to submit a list of traffic convictions to their employers.

In formal comments filed on Friday, Feb. 12, OOIDA said it agreed with the agency that the redundancy should be eliminated.

“OOIDA supports eliminating the requirement that drivers prepare and submit a list of their convictions for traffic violations to their employers annually,” the Association wrote. “We agree that this is a duplicative provision since motor carriers are also required to make an annual traffic violations inquiry for each driver they employ. The annualized cost savings might help carriers and drivers invest more in their operations and equipment, thus improving highway safety.”

FMCSA published a notice of proposed rulemaking to end the redundancy in December. The agency estimates eliminating the requirement would save about $4 million each year.

According to FMCSA, the change would require motor carriers to request equivalent records from Canadian and Mexican driver’s licensing authorities.

“FMCSA expects that removing the requirement for drivers to provide a list of their convictions for traffic violations to their employers annually would reduce the paperwork burden on drivers and motor carriers without adversely affecting commercial motor vehicle safety.”

The public comment period on the proposal ended Feb. 12.

“We broadly favor the agency’s efforts to remove costly, redundant, and burdensome regulations,” OOIDA wrote. “These types of regulations, which are often more compliance obligations than safety measures, can disproportionally harm small-business carriers who have to cut through the red tape themselves. We encourage FMCSA to review and repeal similar duplicative requirements that have no meaningful impact on highway safety.” LL