OOIDA serves as resource in fight against broker fraud

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has been out front and center in the fight against broker fraud in the trucking industry.

OOIDA’s Fighting for Truckers website keeps truck drivers informed on the latest news regarding broker issues and provides tips on what to do when you encounter broker fraud.

“For years, OOIDA has been fighting against unequal broker rules,” OOIDA says on the website. “The current system hurts small businesses and gives shady brokers an unfair advantage.”

Broker transparency

One way OOIDA is trying to fix the problem is through increased broker transparency.

OOIDA petitioned the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in 2020 to begin the rulemaking process for more transparency in trucking transactions with brokers.

OOIDA’s petition asked the agency:

To require brokers to automatically provide an electronic copy of each transaction record within 48 hours after the contractual service has been completed

To explicitly prohibit brokers from including any provision that requires a carrier to waive their rights to access the transaction records

FMCSA granted OOIDA’s petition in March, but the agency still has not unveiled a proposal to fix the problem.

OOIDA told FMCSA in August that there is no time to waste.

“We believe the agency must publish a notice of proposed rulemaking and promote broker transparency as soon as possible,” OOIDA wrote in an Aug. 17 letter to FMCSA. “Updating these regulations will protect carriers from unlawful brokers and help protect the public by providing a marketplace in which each party behaves in a clear and transparent manner.”

Fighting for Truckers

The website’s Broker Issues page provides a video about how to prevent fraud, as well as the latest news and advice on what to do if you become a victim.

To report instances of broker fraud, fraudulent damage claims or not being paid, call OOIDA at 800-444-5791.

OOIDA also encourages truck drivers to reach out to their lawmakers to let them know their concerns about broker fraud and the lack of broker transparency.

You can find your representatives by entering your zip code. LL