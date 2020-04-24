OOIDA scholarship recipients for 2020 announced

Since 1998, the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship Fund has helped more than 100 students pay for a higher education. This month, OOIDA announced a new class of scholarship recipients.

Each year, one $2,000 scholarship and four $1,000 scholarships are awarded. An alternate is also named each year. The recipient must be a child, grandchild or legal dependent of an OOIDA member.

The funds are transferred directly to the student’s selected institution and can be renewed for a total of four years.

So far, OOIDA has awarded 110 scholarships for a total of $350,519.25.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh said the program provides a boost to the next generation of professionals.

“Today’s youth will be tomorrow’s professionals, and what’s better than them knowing that truck drivers helped them fulfill their dreams,” Pugh said. “That is why the Mary Johnston Scholarship Fund is important not only to OOIDA but for all truckers as well.”

The 2020 OOIDA scholarship recipients:

Gillian Layne Benson , who received the $2,000 scholarship, is the daughter of OOIDA member Ralph Benson of Fairhope, Ala. In May, Gillian will graduate from Spanish Fort High School in Alabama. She has received an acceptance letter from the University of Alabama at Birmingham where she intends to major in biomedical science and psychology.

Wyatt Hansen is the grandson of OOIDA life member Glen Haumont of Geneva, Neb. In May, Wyatt will graduate from McCool Junction High School in Nebraska. He received an acceptance letter from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Neb., where he intends to enter the utility line program.

McKinzie Smith is the granddaughter of OOIDA life member John Hinckley of Oceanside, Calif. In June, McKinzie will graduate from El Camino High School in California. She has applied to several colleges but said she hopes to attend UCLA as a human biology and society major.

Faith Pilkington is the daughter of OOIDA member Charlie Pilkington III of Ripley, Tenn. In May, Faith will graduate from Halls High School in Knoxville, Tenn. She received an acceptance letter from the University of Tennessee at Martin, where she intends to major in psychology.

Lauren Miller is the granddaughter of OOIDA life member Wayne Miller of Loveland, Ohio. In May, Lauren will graduate from Kings High School in Ohio. She received an acceptance letter from Xavier University in Cincinnati, where she intends to major in business.

Lindsey Henkle, who was named the alternate, is the daughter of OOIDA senior member David Henkle, Fort Wayne, Ind. In June, Lindsey will graduate from R. Nelson Snider High School in Fort Wayne. She received an acceptance letter from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, where she intends to pursue a career in nursing.

More about the scholarship program can be found here.

Here are last year’s scholarship winners.