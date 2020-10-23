OOIDA scholarship applications due Feb. 1

October 23, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

A  higher education is expensive. Over the past 20-some years, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has helped ease the burden of that expense for more than 100 of its members’ children and grandchildren.

Since the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship program launched in 1998, it has contributed $368,000 to more than 100 awardees. Soon, a new class of students will benefit from the program aimed at assisting the children, grandchildren and legal dependents of OOIDA members receiving a higher education.

Applications and all required materials for the 2021 scholarships must be postmarked no later than Feb. 1.

Each year, one $2,000 scholarship and four $1,000 scholarships are awarded. An alternate also is named each year. The funds are transferred directly to the student’s selected institution and can be renewed for three additional years. In order to renew the scholarship, the student must complete and return a renewal form that will be mailed to the winners each year.

The funds can be used for tuition or any legitimate school-related expenses.

Go to OOIDA.com to learn how to apply. Each student must submit an application, a 500-word essay on the topic indicated on the application, and a transcript from high school or from an institution of higher learning.

The students are selected in a blind evaluation conducted by the OOIDA Scholarship Advisory Committee.

Winners will be notified by a letter after OOIDA’s spring board meeting. OOIDA will verify enrollment and deposit the funds directly into the student’s account at the college or technical school of his or her choice.

The $2,000 scholarship recipient in 2020 was Gillian Layne Benson, who is the daughter of OOIDA member Ralph Benson of Fairhope, Ala. The four $1,000 scholarship winners were Wyatt Hansen, McKinzie Smith, Faith Pilkington, and Lauren Miller. Lindsey Henkle was named the alternate. LL

