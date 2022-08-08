OOIDA says FMCSA should deny Alaska’s driver training exemption request

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association wants the FMCSA to deny Alaska’s request for an exemption from a portion of the entry-level driver training rule.

Citing the state’s unique geography, Alaska asked the agency for relief from some of the driver training curriculum. Alaska’s request involves the requirement that Class A CDL applicants demonstrate proficiency in proper techniques for initiating vehicle movement, executing left and right turns, changing lanes, navigating curves at speed, entering and exiting an interstate or controlled-access highway, and stopping the vehicle in a controlled manner.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the regulation requires students to demonstrate proficiency at skills that are not necessary nor possible to be demonstrated in remote Alaska communities.

However, OOIDA wants to make sure the agency doesn’t grant a slew of exemptions that will undermine the entry-level driver training rule that went into effect in February.

“These skills are inherent to highway safety, especially for drivers operating in interstate commerce,” OOIDA wrote in comments filed on Friday, Aug. 5. “While we understand the state’s unique geography and highway infrastructure, we believe this exemption could allow individuals who receive their Class A CDL in Alaska to drive in other states without sufficient knowledge of basic (commercial motor vehicle) maneuvers.”

OOIDA served as a big proponent for FMCSA’s entry-level driver training rule, noting that a well-trained driver is the best way to improve highway safety. In addition, the Association wants the recent entry-level driver training rule to be only a starting point.

“Currently, too many new drivers enter the industry without the basic skills to safely operate a commercial motor vehicle,” OOIDA wrote. “While the entry-level driver training rulemaking that went into effect earlier this year is far from sufficient, the regulation does establish minimum training criteria and performance standards for new drivers.

“These minimum requirements must continue to be strengthened, not waived.”

Alaska’s exemption request was published in the Federal Register in July, and the 30-day public comment period ended Aug. 5.

“FMCSA must work with industry stakeholders to bolster entry-level driver training requirements,” OOIDA wrote. “Granting this exemption would only weaken the national training standards that finally went into effect in February. We encourage FMCSA and Alaska to find more practical ways to address the state’s concerns, rather than waive basic CMV skills training.” LL