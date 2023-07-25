OOIDA relays truckers’ concerns about AEBs

Truck drivers have numerous concerns regarding the reliability of automatic emergency braking technology.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association recently relayed those concerns to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Earlier this month, NHTSA and FMCSA published a joint proposal that would require AEB systems and electronic stability control systems on new vehicles that weigh more than 10,000 pounds.

The proposal calls for all Class 7 and 8 vehicles – those weighing more than 26,000 pounds – to be required to meet the automatic emergency braking standards three years after the rule takes effect. All Class 3-6 vehicles – those weighing 10,001-26,000 pounds – would be required to meet the automatic emergency braking and electronic stability control requirements in four years. Small-volume manufacturers would have until five years after the final rule took effect.

The proposal would not require existing heavy vehicles to be retrofitted with automatic emergency vehicle technology.

OOIDA sent a letter to the agencies on Monday, July 24.

“We are writing to express our concerns about the agencies’ notice of proposed rulemaking to require automatic emergency braking systems on heavy-duty trucks because the proposal will jeopardize our members’ safety,” OOIDA wrote in the letter signed by President and CEO Todd Spencer.

False braking

OOIDA points to reports from drivers about false activation, problems with inclement weather and other real-world concerns.

NHTSA recently opened an investigation into false automatic braking on certain Freightliner and Western Star trucks.

There were 18 complaints of false automatic emergency braking activation “without an actual roadway obstacle.” In some instances, the false activation brought the truck to a complete stop in the travel lane. NHTSA did not report any crashes caused by the false braking.

The investigation, which could affect as many as 250,000 trucks, aims to determine if the alleged defect creates an unreasonable safety risk.

“While there are many operational concerns about using an AEB system, truckers are especially worried about the potential for false activations,” OOIDA wrote. “As you can imagine, drivers are concerned the 80,000-pound truck they are driving could unexpectedly brake to a complete stop for no reason. In the face of this threat, the best the agencies offer in the (proposal) is ‘some assurance that an AEB system is capable of differentiating between an actual imminent collision and a non-threat.’”

OOIDA wrote that experienced truck drivers with no crashes understandably are concerned about why the government would mandate technology before it has been perfected.

“For drivers who have years of experience and millions of accident-free driving miles, it is inconceivable that the government would require them to hand over control of their vehicle to a technology that may or may not be able to accurately detect a threat.”

Consulting with drivers?

OOIDA acknowledged that FMCSA and NHTSA are subject to a congressional mandate to issue this regulation. But the Association noted they’re also required to consult with representatives of commercial motor vehicle drivers regarding their experiences with automatic emergency braking systems.

OOIDA said that step wasn’t taken.

“It is clear drivers with AEB experience should have been consulted before issuing the proposal,” OOIDA wrote. “We believe the ‘insufficient and not comprehensive’ standards would have been better informed through these discussions, and (the proposal’s) issuance is evidence that DOT has not met its obligation under the law.”

Listen to Land Line Now to learn more about what OOIDA has to say about the automatic emergency braking proposal.

How to comment

To submit a comment on the notice of proposed rulemaking, go to regulations.gov by Sept. 5 and enter Docket Nos. FMCSA-2022-0171 or NHTSA-2023-0023. There is no need to file comments to both agencies. You also can go to FightingforTruckers.com, where OOIDA has made it easy for truck drivers to provide feedback to the agencies. LL