OOIDA recognizes members for safe driving records

OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence.

John C. Taylor of Cross Junction, Va., has been recognized for 70 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Don L. Peters of Saratoga, Wyo., has been recognized for 58 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Daniel P. Gaither of Longmont, Colo., has been recognized for 44 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Stephen Lyons of Merrimack, N.H., has been recognized for 40 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Randall Strachan of Palmyra, Mo., has been recognized for 40 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Tim G. Trotter of Castaic, Calif., has been recognized for 37 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Bryan J. Peters of Bellbrook, Ohio, has been recognized for 34 years of safe, crash-free driving.

John Redding of Marshalltown, Iowa, has been recognized for 31 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Rick R. Klatt of Shawano, Wis., has been recognized for 30 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Gary Walter Hills of Monroe City, Mo., has been recognized for 29 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Kevin Kocmich of Litchfield, Minn., has been recognized for 29 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Michael E. Zanella of Columbus, Ohio, has been recognized for 29 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Larry L. Gerhart of Tucson, Ariz., has been recognized for 25 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Tony Smith of Indianapolis has been recognized for 25 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Michael MacPherson Port Dover, Ontario, has been recognized for 24 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Brian McIntyre of Jackson Center, Pa., has been recognized for 22 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Gerald McCarty of Frankfort, Ind., has been recognized for 20 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Scot G. B. Sargent of Holmen, Wis., has been recognized for 19 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Dennis Mraz of Manitowoc, Wis., has been recognized for 18 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Dave and Tina Peterson of Blaine, Minn., have been recognized for 16 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Steve W. Sommer of New River, Ariz., has been recognized for 13 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Trot Raney III of Wake Forest, N.C., has been recognized for 10 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Keith P. Yates of Baton Rouge, La., has been recognized for five years of safe, crash-free driving.

The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, crash-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable crash. LL