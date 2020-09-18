OOIDA recognizes members for safe driving records
September 18, 2020
•Land Line Staff
|
OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence.
- John C. Taylor of Cross Junction, Va., has been recognized for 70 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Don L. Peters of Saratoga, Wyo., has been recognized for 58 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Daniel P. Gaither of Longmont, Colo., has been recognized for 44 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Stephen Lyons of Merrimack, N.H., has been recognized for 40 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Randall Strachan of Palmyra, Mo., has been recognized for 40 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Tim G. Trotter of Castaic, Calif., has been recognized for 37 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Bryan J. Peters of Bellbrook, Ohio, has been recognized for 34 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- John Redding of Marshalltown, Iowa, has been recognized for 31 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Rick R. Klatt of Shawano, Wis., has been recognized for 30 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Gary Walter Hills of Monroe City, Mo., has been recognized for 29 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Kevin Kocmich of Litchfield, Minn., has been recognized for 29 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Michael E. Zanella of Columbus, Ohio, has been recognized for 29 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Larry L. Gerhart of Tucson, Ariz., has been recognized for 25 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Tony Smith of Indianapolis has been recognized for 25 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Michael MacPherson Port Dover, Ontario, has been recognized for 24 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Brian McIntyre of Jackson Center, Pa., has been recognized for 22 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Gerald McCarty of Frankfort, Ind., has been recognized for 20 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Scot G. B. Sargent of Holmen, Wis., has been recognized for 19 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Dennis Mraz of Manitowoc, Wis., has been recognized for 18 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Dave and Tina Peterson of Blaine, Minn., have been recognized for 16 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Steve W. Sommer of New River, Ariz., has been recognized for 13 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Trot Raney III of Wake Forest, N.C., has been recognized for 10 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Keith P. Yates of Baton Rouge, La., has been recognized for five years of safe, crash-free driving.
The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, crash-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable crash. LL