OOIDA recognizes drivers for safe, crash-free records

December 19, 2019

Land Line Staff

|

OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence.

  • Dan Wallwork of Burnt River, Ontario, has been recognized for 47 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Keith Jibben of Graceville, Minn., has been recognized for 39 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Alan D. Asbridge of Quincy, Ill., has been recognized for 32 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Mark Mitchell of Springfield, Mo., has been recognized for 27 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Rod Abrams of Dayton, Ohio, has been recognized for 22 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Bill Ater Jr. of Arlington, Texas, has been recognized for 19 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Harry Fleck of Port Alleghany, Pa., has been recognized for 17 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Tylor Wrobleski Sr. of Surgoinsville, Tenn., has been recognized for 15 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Moussa Drago of East Orange, N.J., has been recognized for 13 years of safe, crash-free driving
  • Charles Paar of Mount Jewett, Pa., has been recognized for 13 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Lewis L. Wilson of Channelview, Texas, has been recognized for seven years of safe, crash-free driving.

The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA member drivers for their safe, crash-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable crash.

The program is sponsored by Shell Rotella.

Here is the October list of safe drivers.

