OOIDA recognizes drivers for safe, crash-free records
December 19, 2019
•Land Line Staff
OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence.
- Dan Wallwork of Burnt River, Ontario, has been recognized for 47 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Keith Jibben of Graceville, Minn., has been recognized for 39 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Alan D. Asbridge of Quincy, Ill., has been recognized for 32 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Mark Mitchell of Springfield, Mo., has been recognized for 27 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Rod Abrams of Dayton, Ohio, has been recognized for 22 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Bill Ater Jr. of Arlington, Texas, has been recognized for 19 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Harry Fleck of Port Alleghany, Pa., has been recognized for 17 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Tylor Wrobleski Sr. of Surgoinsville, Tenn., has been recognized for 15 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Moussa Drago of East Orange, N.J., has been recognized for 13 years of safe, crash-free driving
- Charles Paar of Mount Jewett, Pa., has been recognized for 13 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Lewis L. Wilson of Channelview, Texas, has been recognized for seven years of safe, crash-free driving.
The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA member drivers for their safe, crash-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable crash.
The program is sponsored by Shell Rotella.
Here is the October list of safe drivers.