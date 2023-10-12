OOIDA questions need for emergency relief reduction

Although the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s new limits for automatic emergency relief are less stringent than previously proposed, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association still questions the need for any change.

FMCSA will publish a final rule on Friday, Oct. 13 that will impose limits on the amount of regulatory relief that is granted when a regional emergency declaration is issued. Currently, the duration of automatic regulatory relief is 30 days. In December, FMCSA proposed to tighten the window to five days.

OOIDA and other groups criticized the change. In the final rule, FMCSA responded by making the window 14 days instead of five.

“Certainly, the 14-day relief period put forth in the final rule is a more practical timeline than the originally proposed five-day window,” said Jay Grimes, OOIDA’s director of federal affairs. “However, we still question the need for revising the emergency regulations given the agency’s repeated acknowledgment that there is no evidence of the current emergency exemption rules leading to any degradation of safety. State governments and motor carriers should have every resource necessary to address and assist with emergency response efforts.”

The final rule revises the emergency exemption rules to narrow the amount of relief that is provided to motor carriers and truck drivers providing direct assistance.

“This rule ensures that the relief granted through emergency declarations is appropriate and tailored to the specifics of the circumstances and emergencies being addressed,” FMCSA wrote. “This rule also revises the process for extending automatic emergency regulatory relief where circumstances warrant and allows for potential reporting requirements when FMCSA issues an extension or modification.”

The changes

This final rule revises the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations to:

Allow automatic relief of hours-of-service regulations during an emergency, while shortening the duration and scope of exemption, except in the case of a presidential declaration of federal emergency

Allow for additional reporting requirements when issuing extended or modified exemptions

Establish a dedicated email inbox for extension or modification requests

Eliminate the provision that provided automatic regulatory relief for other elements such as medical certification of drivers, vehicle inspection requirements, parts and accessories and transportation of hazardous materials

Reduce the regional emergency exemption window from 30 days to 14

Proposal prompts criticism

After FMCSA issued its initial proposal last December, OOIDA and other groups criticized its attempt to cut the emergency window down to five days. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials also opposed the change.

“We believe reducing the duration of the existing automatic regulatory relief from 30 days to five days when a regional declaration is issued by a governor, a governor’s authorized representative or FMCSA will obstruct the trucking industry’s ability to operate effectively in communities impacted by the emergency,” OOIDA wrote. “In our experience, the current 30-day period provides sufficient time to deliver emergency assistance without negatively impacting safety.”

OOIDA added that FMCSA proposed the change despite not having evidence that the 30-day window was causing negative safety outcomes.

“The agency has no information that suggests that past or existing emergency exemptions have in fact negatively impacted road safety,” FMCSA wrote in the notice.

What’s next?

FMCSA will accept petitions for reconsideration for 30 days. The final rule is scheduled to take effect 60 days after the notice is published in the Federal Register. LL