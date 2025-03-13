OOIDA pushes back against Illinois emission proposal

The livelihoods of small-business truckers shouldn’t be put at risk in order for truckers to comply with an unproven mandate, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association told the Illinois Pollution Control Board.

Earlier this week, the Illinois Pollution Control Board held hearings regarding a proposed adoption of California’s emission standards for cars and heavy-duty trucks.

OOIDA filed comments in opposition to the California Air Resources Board’s regulations, such as Advanced Clean Trucks. The Association said that clean air is a priority for everyone, including truckers, but technology shouldn’t be mandated until it is practical, affordable and reliable.

“Small-business truckers and owner-operators should not be used as trial cases for new technologies, while getting priced out of business in the process,” OOIDA wrote in comments signed by President Todd Spencer. “We believe there is a more realistic path forward to reducing commercial vehicle emissions that involves listening to the men and women of the trucking industry. Illinois should continue seeking feedback from these stakeholders as the Pollution Control Board considers any potential new emissions rules. Truckers know all too well that poorly implemented regulations will result in breakdowns, downtime and ultimately set back the goal of achieving cleaner air.”

Rushed mandates have forced many truckers to contend with costly maintenance expenses and downtime, the Association said.

“OOIDA members have encountered various problems with emissions systems, which have had a dramatic impact on their business,” the Association wrote. “These challenges include expensive visits to dealers, lost productivity, poor efficiency and towing costs when the equipment fails. Some OOIDA members have also experienced emission technology failures that caused their engines to quickly derate, placing truckers and other motorists in unsafe situations. Illinois laws must ensure that drivers who are purchasing new equipment are getting a fair deal and will not be constantly sidelined from their profession due to costly, repeated breakdowns.”

The National Federation of Independent Small Business also opposed Illinois’ emission proposal.

“Illinois’ small-business community (overwhelmingly) opposes the adoption of California’s vehicle emissions standards here in Illinois,” said Noah Finley, NFIB’s Illinois state director. “This proposal would put Illinois’ small businesses at a disadvantage compared to their peers in neighboring states. Many NFIB members report that they would consider scaling back their business, moving to another state or closing/selling their business if these mandates go into effect. They’re already wrestling with years of inflation and workforce challenges. The last thing they need is another bureaucratic mandate that further increases the cost of doing business in Illinois.” LL