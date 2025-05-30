OOIDA President Spencer to be honored at ATHS Convention

OOIDA President Todd Spencer will be presented with a Golden Achievement Award during the ATHS Convention and Truck Show in Madison, Wis.

ATHS presents this award to recognize individuals who have been involved in trucking for 50 or more consecutive years.

These individuals represent excellence, leadership and service in the trucking industry, and their careers serve as lasting contributions to its heritage and future, ATHS said.

Spencer began his career in trucking in 1974, becoming editor of OOIDA’s Land Line Magazine soon after. In 1978, Spencer was elected to the OOIDA Board of Directors and named executive vice president of the Association in 1992. In 2018, Spencer was elected as the fourth president of OOIDA.

In announcing the honor, ATHS described Spencer as a “stalwart advocate for America’s independent truckers.”

“Spencer has been a guiding voice in national transportation policy, frequently testifying before Congress and advising key federal safety and regulatory bodies,” an ATHS news release said.

During the awards banquet on June 7, Golden Achievement Awards will also be presented to:

Louis Binder – Morris, Ill.

Dennis Chapman – Diamond Bar, Calif.

Robert Charney – Surprise, Ariz.

Dave Everett – Columbus, Neb.

Steve Haberland – Cody, Wyo.

Stroud Hollinshead – West Fargo, N.D.

George Newman – Moosup, Conn.

Chris Schatz – Worland, Wyo.

2025 ATHS Convention

Upwards of 1,000 historic and modern trucks are expected to participate at this year’s ATHS Convention and Truck Show at the Alliant Energy Center.

“This is a great time for everyone of all ages,” said Peter Wild, ATHS Convention Committee chair. “You’ll see trucks from all over the country, some dating back to 1910. There’s a reason people come for the trucks and stay for the people – it becomes a big family reunion.”

Events scheduled include educational presentations, hands-on demonstrations, historical sessions, a kickoff party, a light show and the ATHS awards banquet.

More information about the convention is available on the ATHS website. The event also has a mobile app that can be found by searching “ATHS Connect.” LL