OOIDA, TAT plan giveaway for truckers

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is teaming up with a national organization to show appreciation for truckers.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, the Association announced a partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking to do a free giveaway during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

The annual weeklong event is a chance to celebrate and honor professional drivers for their hard work and commitment to keeping the economy – and our country – moving. This year’s celebration will take place the week of Sept. 15-21.

To show their appreciation to truckers, the Association is teaming up with TAT to give away five over-the-ear, hands-free Storm Headsets courtesy of Blue Tiger USA. The giveaway will take place on Facebook during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

“We thank TAT for their support and for recognizing National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, as well as for their dedication in fighting human trafficking,” said Norita Taylor, OOIDA’s director of public relations. “We especially appreciate the opportunity they have extended exclusively for OOIDA members hope everyone eligible will take advantage of the drawing.”

More details about the giveaway will be announced on Monday, Sept. 16 on both TAT’s and OOIDA’s Facebook pages. Truckers will have through Wednesday, Sept. 18, to enter the free drawing. Winners of the headsets will be announced at 2 p.m. Central on Friday, Sept. 20.

Other events for truckers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

While many truck stops and other companies will show their appreciation to drivers with discounts and freebies, the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund will use the month of September to raise funds for professional drivers in need.

Founded in 2008, The Knoxville, Tenn.-based non-profit has provided more than $4.8 million in assistance on behalf of roughly 4,000 over-the-road truck drivers who are out of work due to injury or illness. The group also offers health and wellness programs such as tobacco cessation, diabetes prevention, chronic disease management, flu/pneumonia/shingles vaccine vouchers and prostate and colon screening.

Throughout the month of September, St. Christopher Fund will host its annual “Hope-A-Thon” across the group’s social media channels. According to SCF, this year’s corporate sponsors made donations totaling $25,000 in support of the campaign.

“While we at the St. Christopher Fund, along with our sponsors, show our appreciation for truck drivers all year long, Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a special time where everyone involved can elevate that appreciation on a bigger stage,” Shannon Currier, Director of Philanthropy with St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, told Land Line. “Truck drivers are the backbone of our economy and work hard every day to make sure we have food on our tables, clothes on our backs, medical supplies, and more. We see and appreciate you, drivers, and greatly appreciate the support of everyone in our industry.”

You can learn more about St. Christopher Fund’s and the services they provide here. LL