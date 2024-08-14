OOIDA partners with Wreaths Across America to honor veterans

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is teaming up with Wreaths Across America to help honor U.S. military veterans.

On Aug. 1, the Association announced it would be participating in the nationwide “Truckload of Remembrance” in partnership with the veteran group. The program is part of the group’s effort to place wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and seeks to fill a trailer full of wreaths – around 5,000 in total – to send to the cemetery in December.

Annually, on National Wreaths Across America Day, the group partners with over 300 transportation companies and independent drivers to deliver and place wreaths on the headstones of service members laid to rest at more than 4,200 cemeteries nationwide. During last year’s event, Wreaths Across America and volunteers helped to honor more than 3 million veterans.

Through the partnership, OOIDA will be offering the chance to sponsor a wreath for $17. For each wreath sponsored, $5 will go toward the Association’s annual Truckers For Troops campaign, which benefits veteran organizations and sends care packages to active military personnel stationed overseas.

Norita Taylor, OOIDA’s director of public relations, said the partnership between the Association and Wreaths Across America is a natural fit.

“We have wanted to find a way to participate as an association, knowing that many of our members themselves volunteer to haul for Wreaths Across America,” Taylor told Land Line. “This is an easy way for anyone to get involved and benefit our own Truckers For Troops program.”

Since the campaign’s inception in 2007, Truckers For Troops has raised over $800,000 for care packages and to support veteran organizations. Over that time, OOIDA has sent nearly 3,300 care packages to active-duty military personnel, serving over 39,000 members of the armed forces.

You can get more information about the program or sign up to sponsor a wreath here. LL