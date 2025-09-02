OOIDA outlines truckers’ highway bill needs to DOT

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Pro-Trucker” package released earlier this year took significant steps aimed at improving the profession for America’s truck drivers. Now, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association wants Congress to build on the DOT’s efforts with a highway bill that prioritizes truck drivers’ needs.

The surface transportation authorization bill, which is commonly called the highway bill, expires on Sept. 30, 2026. Although that is still more than a year away, the work is already underway. In July, the DOT asked the public to provide input.

OOIDA, which is the largest trade association representing small-business truckers, submitted comments on Friday, Aug. 29.

“OOIDA applauds the U.S. Department of Transportation’s recent actions improving working conditions for professional truckers and enhancing highway safety in a commonsense, cost-effective manner,” OOIDA wrote in comments signed by President Todd Spencer. “Truckers now need lawmakers to embrace the new approach taken by the White House with as much energy and resolve. We believe this can be done in a bipartisan manner that promotes highway safety, improves driver recruitment and retention and increases supply chain efficiency. Congress has the ability to make the next highway bill the most pro-trucker in history, but only if lawmakers commit to prioritizing their needs.”

The 14-page letter discussed several provisions that truck drivers want in the next highway bill and several they want to keep out.

Trucker needs

Truck drivers have been coping with a significant truck parking shortage for decades. OOIDA said it will not support a highway bill that doesn’t address the truck parking crisis. Specifically, the Association wants Congress to support the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, which would dedicate $755 million for the creation of truck parking spaces.

“If the next surface transportation reauthorization fails to provide dedicated funding for truck parking, but authorizes even a single penny of funding for new initiatives, OOIDA will use every tool it has to ensure the legislation is defeated,” the Association wrote. “Based on a history of strong bipartisan support for the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, we are confident the House will again agree this crisis requires federal leadership to solve. Together, we can deliver a key victory for hundreds of thousands of truckers across the country.”

Another simple way to help truck drivers, OOIDA said, is to help make sure they have access to restrooms at shipper and receiver facilities. The Association wants the bipartisan Trucker Bathroom Access Act incorporated into the highway bill.

“Having access to a restroom is one of the most basic needs for truckers,” OOIDA wrote. “Most Americans take this need for granted and never worry about being denied restroom access where they work. For truckers, who make their living on the road, they often depend on restrooms at facilities where they pick up or deliver freight. Unbelievably, professional drivers are frequently denied restroom access at these locations. While this problem affects all truckers, it is particularly burdensome for female drivers.”

Other efforts that OOIDA supports:

The DRIVE Act, which would prevent FMCSA from requiring speed limiters

Broker transparency

The Household Goods Shipping Consumer Protection Act, which combats freight fraud

Enforcing existing English-proficiency requirements for truck drivers

Suspending the non-domiciled CDL program

Increased entry-level driver training standards

Hours-of-service flexibility

Ending the ability for ELD companies to self-certify

DataQ reform

Improving the National Consumer Complaint Database to serve truckers

Ending predatory lease-purchase schemes

Repealing the Unified Carrier Registration system

Trucker opposition

OOIDA also relayed several provisions being lobbied by other organizations that truckers oppose.

This includes efforts from mega carriers to increase the size and weight of trucks. The current weight limit is 80,000 pounds. In recent years, there have been efforts in Congress to increase the limit to 91,000 pounds.

“OOIDA opposes controversial proposals to increase the size and weight of CMVs, which would reduce safety and adversely impact small trucking businesses,” the Association wrote. “In fact, allowing bigger and heavier trucks on our roads would only benefit shippers and a handful of large corporate motor carriers.”

During a House hearing in March, OOIDA, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the Truckload Carriers Association all spoke out against efforts to increase truck weights.

Other efforts that OOIDA opposes:

Lowering the interstate driving age

Increasing minimum liability insurance requirements

Unique electronic identifiers or “trackers on truckers”

Mandating side underride guards

Truck-only vehicle miles traveled fees

Mandatory hair testing

Worker classification rules that would allow motor carriers to require speed limiters

The AMERICA DRIVES Act

How to comment

The DOT will continue accepting comments through Monday, Sept. 8. Comments can be made by clicking here or by going to Regulations.gov and entering Docket No. DOT-OST-2025-0468. As of Tuesday, Sept. 2, nearly 2,500 comments had been submitted. LL