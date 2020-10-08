OOIDA opposes North Dakota bill allowing ‘road trains’

October 8, 2020

Greg Grisolano

|

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is speaking out against a proposal that would allow for “road trains” on North Dakota roadways.

The bill would give the governor authority to allow truck combinations of 200 feet or more and would present both safety and economic concerns to the trucking industry.

That’s according to a letter sent Tuesday, Oct. 7, by OOIDA to state Rep. Dennis Johnson, R-Devil’s Lake, chairman of the Interim Agriculture and Transportation Committee.

The bill also asks the U.S. Congress to allow bigger trucks to operate on the national network in the North Dakota region.

In the letter, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh said that increasing the size and weight of trucks would reduce safety margins and adversely affect small trucking businesses.

“Increasing the size and weight of CMVs would reduce safety margins and adversely impact small trucking businesses, which constitute a large and critical segment of the American trucking industry,” Pugh wrote.

The letter states previous weight and length configuration increases have demonstrated bigger trucks don’t lead to higher paychecks for professional drivers. In addition, Pugh warned that any allowances for larger truck combinations are the first step down a slippery slope to increasing operating weights and sizes for other industries and regions. And with increased size and weight come increasing concerns about the infrastructure costs associated with larger and heavier trucks.

“Permitting trucks to operate in larger combinations would have immediate economic implications for small trucking businesses, who would be pressured to increase their hauling capacity just to stay competitive,” he wrote.

In addition, Pugh wrote that the Association rejects “any notion that there is a shortage of truck drivers, and proposed solutions to address this nonexistent problem would only make the trucking industry less attractive for small-business truckers and professional drivers.”

“The notion of a driver shortage is not supported by facts, data, or reputable research,” the letter states. “Instead, there is a shortage of decent pay and satisfactory working conditions for drivers that generates exceedingly high levels of turnover within the industry and ultimately forces many truckers away.” LL

 

PrePass
Greg Grisolano

Greg Grisolano joined Land Line in 2013. He was formerly a reporter for the Joplin Globe. He brings business writing and photography skills to Land Line, and has a passion for finding and telling stories about the people who make up the trucking industry.

Related News

North Dakota

OOIDA says no to road train plan

A North Dakota state lawmaker wants to allow road trains – trucks with three trailers – on the state’s highways. And OOIDA opposes the plan.

By Mark Reddig | October 08

Military tractor-trailer

News

FMCSA looks to expand military under-21 pilot program

FMCSA is proposing to expand the number of people who can participate in its pilot program for under-21 drivers with a military background.

By Mark Schremmer | October 08

I-10 in New Mexico

News

I-10 Corridor Coalition needs truckers’ input in parking survey

A truck parking availability system is being installed along I-10 from California to Texas. But first, information is needed from truckers.

By Tyson Fisher | October 08

Vintage Michigan license plate

News

Michigan bill, new laws focus on road funds

The pursuit of road funds in Michigan is underway via a new Senate bill. Two new laws also are focused on benefiting roads.

By Keith Goble | October 08