OOIDA opposes another driver training exemption request

Citing driver training as an integral aspect of improving highway safety, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers is opposing another exemption request.

In recent weeks, OOIDA has opposed several requests for exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s entry-level driver training rule, which took effect in February.

Earlier this year, Rex Railsback, owner of Railsback HazMat Safety Professionals, asked FMCSA for an exemption from the requirement that a driver training instructor must possess a commercial driver’s license with all applicable endorsements to perform theory instruction.

On Monday, Aug. 8, OOIDA submitted formal comments to FMCSA in opposition of Railsback’s request.

“We feel there is no substitute for an experienced behind-the-wheel trainer and employing these instructors will help achieve the objectives of the ELDT rulemaking,” OOIDA wrote. “For these reasons, OOIDA opposes Railsback HazMat’s request to exempt Mr. Railsback from the requirement … Exempting instructors without CDL experience or the proper endorsements will not result in an equivalent or greater level of safety.”

OOIDA also noted that there has been plenty of opportunity to prepare for the rule changes. The entry-level driver training final rule was published in December 2016 but didn’t take effect until early 2022.

“The delayed implementation of the final rule from 2020 to 2022 allowed even more time for training providers to meet the requisite experience of operating a (commercial motor vehicle) or the minimum experience as a CMV theory instructor,” OOIDA wrote. “We encourage FMCSA to reject Railsback Hazmat’s request. The entry-level driver training rule should not be diluted to accommodate entities that have failed to prepare for its implementation.”

OOIDA also recently opposed similar exemption requests from SBL Driving Academy, UPS and Western Area Career and Technology Center.

The Association has advocated for a driver training program for decades and wants the February rule to be only a starting point.

“Currently, too many new drivers enter the industry without the basic skills to safely operate a CMV,” OOIDA wrote. “While the (entry-level driver training) rulemaking that went into effect earlier this year is far from sufficient, the regulation does establish minimum qualifications for training instructors. If these standards are maintained and enforced, highway safety will undoubtedly improve.” LL