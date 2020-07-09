OOIDA offers Truck to Success course online this fall

This fall, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is making available online its Truck to Success course for professional drivers considering becoming owner-operators.

OOIDA debuted its Truck to Success course in March 2019 as an in-person course. The catalyst for the format change is the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 course will offer the same in-depth instruction featuring OOIDA in-house experts and others with focused expertise brought in to teach.

The No. 1 goal at OOIDA is to help drivers be more successful and more profitable in their business, and that is the driving force for this course, said OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

“Small-business trucking is a very tight profit business,” Pugh said. “There are many overwhelming statistics that show how many small business fail in the first three years. Don’t be a statistic! Truck to Success is a chance to arm yourself with the knowledge you will need to apply to your business to become successful and not be a statistic.”

The Truck to Success curriculum is designed to follow a logical transition from a company driver to an independent contractor.

Course topics include: developing a business plan, buying a new or used truck, equipment financing, insurance, running under your own authority or leasing on to a carrier, new entrant safety audits and compliance reviews, drug and alcohol testing requirements, permits and licensing, taxes and business structures, and brokers and factoring.

The 2020 Truck to Success course via Zoom is scheduled for Oct. 26-28. Tuition will be $250, which is about half the in-person course cost last year, and there won’t be travel expenses.

There are a limited number of logins available for the course. If more than one person wants to view the course from one computer with one login, they are welcome to do so. If a guest needs their own login, there is an additional guest charge of $150.

Attendees will be asked to indicate whether they would like to receive a physical copy of the Truck to Success course materials or an electronic copy.

For more information, click here.

To go directly to the registration form, click here.

Here is a rundown of some of the topics covered during the first day of the 2019 Truck to Success course.