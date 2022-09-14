OOIDA offers deal for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

With National Truck Driver Appreciation week in full swing, drivers are taking advantage of a host of deals and rewards from companies showing their support for the industry. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is offering truckers a deal that will save them money both this week, and all year.

To show its appreciation to the men and women that keep our country moving, OOIDA is waiving the $25 set-up fee for new applicants for the Truckers Advantage Fuel Card. The fee will be waived on all applications received through Sept. 18.

Members of the Truckers Advantage fuel card program will enjoy paying the cash price at the pumps of over 8,000 locations. There are no monthly fees, and the card is accepted at over 99% of fuel and maintenance sites nationwide. The fuel card also is accepted in Canada.

In addition to paying cash prices, cardholders can receive discounts at over 1,800 truck stop locations, including:

Pilot Flying J offers 10 cents per gallon off of the cash pump price.

TA & Petro offers a 14-cent-per-gallon discount off the cash pump price.

Sapp Bros. offers cost plus 8 cents per gallon.

Quick Fuel offers cost plus 7 cents per gallon.

Cost plus pricing at independent in-network truck stops.

The Truckers Advantage fuel card is the only fuel card in the industry designed exclusively for OOIDA members. Cardholders save an estimated $850 within the first year. You can find more information, or apply for the fuel card, here.

Below are more great National Truck Driver Appreciation Week deals.

Each time a driver uses their My Love Rewards card during the month of September, they are entered for a chance to instantly win 1,000 or 2,000 My Love Rewards points. They also will be entered for a chance to win weekly drawings as well as the grand prize of 1 million rewards points at the end of the month. Loves says they will be selecting thousands of instant winners each day.



The remaining schedule for My Love Rewards Points weekly giveaways:

Sept. 16 one customer will win 500,000 points ($5,000 retail value).

Sept. 23 one customer will win 750,000 points ($7,500 retail value).

Sept. 30 one customer will receive a grand prize of 1,000,000 points ($10,000 retail value).

On top of the rewards point giveaway, Love’s is also offering additional in-store deals for drivers, including:

Fresh food and drink deals Sept. 12-16.

Free hot sandwich or fresh salad with an oil change Sept. 12-16.

For what Pilot is calling “Extended Driver Appreciation Month,” the Knoxville, Tenn.-based truck stop chain will offer drivers in-store deals from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. During the two-month celebration, Pilot Co. is thanking professional drivers with free drinks and extra perks in the myRewards Plus app. Some of the offers:

Up to three free drink choices in the myRewards Plus app each week through Oct. 31, including Pilot fountain drinks and coffee, sodas, energy drinks and waters.

Discounts on various deli food items all September using the myRewards Plus app, including a 50% discount during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 11-17.

Free Safe and Road Ready Checks in September by Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. With every check completed, drivers are entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of three sets of Bridgestone premium steer tires.

Earn up to 500 bonus points in September with new activated in-app challenges.

In October, earn up to 5 points per gallon when fueling after activating PushForPoints in the myRewards Plus app.

The Altoona, Pa.-based restaurant and convenience chain is giving truckers exactly what they asked for over Truck Driver Appreciation Week – cheaper fuel.

From now through Sept. 30, Sheetz offers truckers discounted diesel. Drivers will pay $4.49 per gallon at all Sheetz stores that offer diesel fuel pumps. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, as of Sept. 5, the national average for a gallon of diesel was $5.08.

In addition to discounted fuel, Sheetz is also offering truck drivers a free meal. Simply enter the promo code “TRUCKYEAH” into the Sheetz mobile app to redeem the offer. Drivers can redeem their free meal any time before Sept. 30. LL

