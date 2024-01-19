OOIDA, NPGA request action from FMCSA on emergency exemption ruling

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association continues to pursue reconsideration of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s final ruling on regulatory relief during an emergency.

Published to the Federal Register on Oct. 15, 2023, the final rule shrunk the window of regulatory relief under emergency declarations from 30 days to 14 days.

OOIDA, along with the National Propane Gas Association, previously sent correspondence to FMCSA requesting reconsideration of a petition filed regarding this change before it went into effect on Dec. 12, 2023.

In a more recent letter, OOIDA and NPGA are asking for “expedited action” on this petition.

The letter points directly to ongoing severe weather issues across the country that have led to numerous states enacting emergency declarations suspending hours of service and other state and federal regulations.

According to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance emergency declarations portal website, 14 states had issued some type of emergency as of the morning of Friday, Jan. 19.

🥶 Another arctic air outbreak is forecast across much of the central and eastern U.S. through this weekend. This event will not be as frigid as the last outbreak, however, temperatures and wind chills will still be hazardous across a large part of the nation. pic.twitter.com/1nTNBatt49 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 18, 2024

“As the United States is currently confronting significant adverse weather events, which may require hours of services waivers, petitioners ask the FMCSA to act on the outstanding petition to provide clarity and precision to the final rule,” the letter says.

OOIDA sent the letter to FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson on Thursday, Jan. 18. On Friday, Jan. 19, the agency confirmed Hutcheson’s resignation, effective Jan. 26.

Ruling background

FMCSA initially proposed a five-day window before adjusting to the 14-day rule that is currently in effect.

While allowing for relief from hours of service requirements and establishing an email inbox for extension and modification requests, the new rule eliminates relief from other elements, like medical certifications, vehicle inspections and transportation of hazardous materials.

OOIDA and the NPGA are far from alone in their criticism of the ruling. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials voiced its opposition in early 2023, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum detailed his concerns later in the year on Land Line Now.

“Sometimes you have to ask yourself, ‘What problem is the federal government trying to fix?’” Burgum said. “In this case, I don’t even see a problem. It certainly doesn’t exist in our state.”

Burgum added that of the 28 emergency waivers issued during his tenure, 19 have exceeded 14 days. LL

More Land Line news.