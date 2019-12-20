OOIDA needs Board of Directors nominations by year end

Nominations to become an alternate member of the OOIDA Board of Directors are due by the end of the year.

In a mailed memo to the OOIDA membership, Robert Esler, chairman of the Nomination-Election Committee, announced that the biennial election cycle for alternate board members has officially begun. The nomination period began Nov. 15 and ends Dec. 31.

The election will take place in the fall of 2020. Those elected will be seated at the 2021 spring board meeting.

Here is how it works.

Every two years OOIDA holds an election for alternate Board of Directors members. Alternate members are elected to two-year terms by and from the membership. All current alternate board member terms expire in 2021.

The Nomination-Election Committee has mailed nomination forms to all current dues-paying members. The nomination forms also are available online. You can find the form on the members-only log-in feature on the OOIDA.com website. If you are a member and not registered on the website yet, send an email to CommunicationsDept@OOIDA.com to sign up.

Members can nominate themselves or another member. In order to run, a nominee must have a minimum of five consecutive years of commercial truck driving experience and five consecutive years of active Association membership immediately before the nomination.

Nominations are due Dec. 31. The Nomination-Election Committee will then verify minimum qualification and send out questionnaires asking for more detailed information. Successful candidates will be placed on the election ballots for the Board of Directors.

Ballots will be sent to membership Nov. 15, 2020, and are due back Dec. 31, 2020.

To help voting members get to know the nominees, Land Line Magazine will feature brief profiles on each of them in fall 2020. Portions of the interviews are scheduled to be aired on Land Line Now on Sirius XM satellite radio, Road Dog Channel 146.

