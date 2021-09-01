OOIDA named to American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association will soon be a Hall of Famer.

The American Truck Historical Society announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1, that OOIDA will be among the first class of inductees to the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame. OOIDA will be joined by Clessie Cummins, the founders of Mack Truck, and Dave Nemo. The induction ceremonies will be in conjunction with the American Truck Historical Society’s 50th-anniversary celebration on Oct. 15-16 in Kansas City, Mo.

OOIDA is being honored for its efforts in fighting for the rights of truck drivers and small-business owners since it started in 1973.

“It is a nice recognition of our efforts through the years to be able to make things better for people who drive truck,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “What we think is important for all to keep in mind is how much trucking has grown to meet the needs of the country. Trucking is simply indispensable.”

Under the leadership of late President Jim Johnston and Spencer, OOIDA grew from its humble beginnings in an office trailer trained to a light pole at a truck stop in Grain Valley, Mo., to the largest trade association for professional truckers in the country. Today, OOIDA has about 350 employees and more than 150,000 members.

“We’re inducting OOIDA for who they are and what they do for the trucking industry … and the American trucker,” said ATIL Chairman Tom Mullen.

Other inductees

Clessie Cummins was the inventor and founder of Cummins Engines.

The Mack brothers (John and Gus) were the founders of the Mack Truck Co.

Dave Nemo is a radio personality on Sirius XM who is celebrating his 50th year on trucking radio.

“All of these people and organizations have earned the right to be in the Hall of Fame,” Mullen said. “The toughest choice was who in this great industry to nominate first. There are so many leaders we need to pay homage to.”

A brass plaque for each of the four inductees will be hung on the main wall of the ATIL Hall of Fame, housed at the American Trucking Historical Society. LL