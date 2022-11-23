OOIDA members raise over $20,000 through Truckers for Troops

November 23, 2022

SJ Munoz

|

The numbers are in for Truckers for Troops, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s annual military fundraiser.

In its 16th campaign, the program saw more than 1,500 participate for a total of $20,672.

Of that amount, just over $11,500 came from dues while the rest was from individual donations.

To add a little competition to the fund drive, contributors are able to make their donation for the branch of military of their choosing.

With 215 votes, Army won that competition and the Marines came in second.

A special part of the annual Truckers for Troops fund drive, scheduled the week of Veteran’s Day, are stories shared by existing OOIDA members, new members, military personnel and families of those in the military.

Sylvia Dodson with Truckers for Troops recounted one conversation in particular with OOIDA life member Dan Gaither, whose grandson was accepted into Space Force with the highest score since the program began in 2019.

With the fund drive portion of the campaign completed, OOIDA will make an in-person monetary donation to the Veterans Community Project in Kansas City, Mo.

Below is a video from the donation ceremony in 2021.

Military care packages remain integral to Truckers for Troops. This year alone, several participants donated full boxes for military personnel serving in combat zones.

Since it began in 2007, Truckers for Troops has contributed more than $750,000 (including this year’s donations) to assist veterans and veteran organizations.

For more information or to learn how you can get involved, visit the Truckers for Troops website. LL

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

