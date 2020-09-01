Competing in the Pride and Polish truck beauty contest has been on C.J. Donovan’s bucket list for years.

This summer, thanks to the coronavirus, the OOIDA life member from Gordonville, Pa., got the opportunity to cross it off his list. Sort of.

Donovan entered his 1984 Peterbilt 362 cabover in Pride and Polish’s virtual show. His truck was a hit with both voters and judges, nabbing first place overall in the Antique Truck category and third place in the limited mileage class.

Sponsored by Overdrive Magazine, the Pride and Polish championships were expected to take place during the Great American Trucking Show on Aug. 27-29 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in downtown Dallas.

But concerns over COVID-19 led organizers to announce the cancelation of the event on April 30, and created an opportunity for an online-only truck show.

Which worked out great for Donovan, who hauls LTL reefer freight and would not have been able to fit a trip to Dallas for GATS into his work routine.

“I would not have been able to go to Dallas,” he said. “It would have not worked into my schedule. And that’s a show that’s on my list. I want to be there in the worst way. But it hasn’t been able to happen yet.”

Overdrive readers voting over a two-week period in August selected the three finalists for seven categories. Overdrive says it received 80 entries into the contest. OOIDA members took home several awards, including first-place finishes in Antique Truck, Limited Mileage, and Working Combo 2015 & Older. At least one OOIDA member finished in the top three in all seven categories.

Winners were chosen by a panel of editorial judges.

Donovan said he was humbled by the support he received from voters, and from the judges. He also said that while there’s no substitute for being up close and personal with a show truck, he was grateful to get the opportunity to participate in the online show.

“It’s brought out some trucks you wouldn’t get to see otherwise,” he said. “If it’s too far for that guy to drive to, or it doesn’t work with his schedule, this virtual show – everyone can show up. That makes it nice.”

Check out the full list of winners

Antique

First Place – OOIDA life member C.J. Donovan, Gordonville, Pa.; 1984 Peterbilt 362.

Second Place – Ben Cadle, Augusta, Ga.; 1982 Freightliner FLT10464T.

Third Place – Armin McKee, San Jose, Calif.; 1948 GMC AD 950.

Interior

First Place – Matt Strottman, Sumner, Iowa; 2020 Kenworth W900L.

Second Place – OOIDA member Daniel Snow and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Ark.; 1996 Freightliner Classic XL.

Third Place – OOIDA life member Ray Thompson, Campbell, Mo.; 2000 Peterbilt 379.

Limited Mileage

First Place – OOIDA life member Ray Thompson, Campbell, Mo.; 2000 Peterbilt 379.

Second Place – Matt Strottman, Sumner, Iowa; 2020 Kenworth W900L.

Third Place – OOIDA life member C.J. Donovan, Gordonville, Pa.; 1984 Peterbilt 362.

Working Bobtail, 2013 & Older

First Place – Chip Bean/Mike Hall, Errol, N.H.; 2004 Peterbilt 379.

Second Place – Leroy Baxter/Mike Blackburn, McKinney, Texas; 1999 Kenworth W900L.

Third Place – OOIDA senior member Roger Oliver, Fernandina Beach, Fla.; 2002 Kenworth W900L.

Working Bobtail, 2014-21

First Place – Kris Keel, Springfield, Mo.; 2019 Peterbilt 389.

Second Place – OOIDA member Christopher Kulow, Grandview, Texas; 2020 Peterbilt 389.

Third Place – OOIDA member Robert Hallahan, La Crosse, Wis.; 2019 Kenworth W900L.

Working Combo, 2015 & Older

First Place – OOIDA members Daniel and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Ark.; 1996 Freightliner Classic XL.

Second Place – John Jaikes, Nanticoke, Pa.; 1999 Kenworth W900L.

Third Place – OOIDA life member Lavern Cross, Middlebury, Ind.; 1982 Kenworth W900A.

Working Combo, 2016-21

First Place – Don English/Eva Knelsen, Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada; 2018 Kenworth W900L.

Second Place – OOIDA senior member Kody and Edith Giacomo, Mount Vernon, Ill.; 2017 Kenworth W900L.

Third Place – Warren Hartman, Forrest, Ill.; 2018 Peterbilt 389.

