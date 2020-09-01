OOIDA members clean up as winners in Pride and Polish virtual show

September 1, 2020

Greg Grisolano

|

Competing in the Pride and Polish truck beauty contest has been on C.J. Donovan’s bucket list for years.

This summer, thanks to the coronavirus, the OOIDA life member from Gordonville, Pa., got the opportunity to cross it off his list. Sort of.

Donovan entered his 1984 Peterbilt 362 cabover in Pride and Polish’s virtual show. His truck was a hit with both voters and judges, nabbing first place overall in the Antique Truck category and third place in the limited mileage class.

Sponsored by Overdrive Magazine, the Pride and Polish championships were expected to take place during the Great American Trucking Show on Aug. 27-29 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in downtown Dallas.

But concerns over COVID-19 led organizers to announce the cancelation of the event on April 30, and created an opportunity for an online-only truck show.

Which worked out great for Donovan, who hauls LTL reefer freight and would not have been able to fit a trip to Dallas for GATS into his work routine.

“I would not have been able to go to Dallas,” he said. “It would have not worked into my schedule. And that’s a show that’s on my list. I want to be there in the worst way. But it hasn’t been able to happen yet.”

Overdrive readers voting over a two-week period in August selected the three finalists for seven categories. Overdrive says it received 80 entries into the contest. OOIDA members took home several awards, including first-place finishes in Antique Truck, Limited Mileage, and Working Combo 2015 & Older. At least one OOIDA member finished in the top three in all seven categories.

Winners were chosen by a panel of editorial judges.

Donovan said he was humbled by the support he received from voters, and from the judges. He also said that while there’s no substitute for being up close and personal with a show truck, he was grateful to get the opportunity to participate in the online show.

“It’s brought out some trucks you wouldn’t get to see otherwise,” he said. “If it’s too far for that guy to drive to, or it doesn’t work with his schedule, this virtual show – everyone can show up. That makes it nice.”

Check out the full list of winners

Antique

OOIDA Life Member C.J. Donovan's 1984 Peterbilt 362

OOIDA life member C.J. Donovan of Gordonville, Pa., took first place in the Antique category with this 1984 Peterbilt 362. (Photo by Matt Cole/Overdrive)
  • First Place – OOIDA life member C.J. Donovan, Gordonville, Pa.; 1984 Peterbilt 362.
  • Second Place – Ben Cadle, Augusta, Ga.; 1982 Freightliner FLT10464T.
  • Third Place – Armin McKee, San Jose, Calif.; 1948 GMC AD 950.

Interior

Matt Strottman of Sumner, Iowa, won the Interior category with this 2020 Kenworth W900L. (Photo by Matt Cole/Overdrive)
Matt Strottman of Sumner, Iowa, won the Interior category with this 2020 Kenworth W900L. (Photo by Matt Cole/Overdrive)
  • First Place – Matt Strottman, Sumner, Iowa; 2020 Kenworth W900L.
  • Second Place – OOIDA member Daniel Snow and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Ark.; 1996 Freightliner Classic XL.
  • Third Place – OOIDA life member Ray Thompson, Campbell, Mo.; 2000 Peterbilt 379.

Limited Mileage

OOIDA life member Ray Thompson of Campbell, Mo., 2000 Peterbilt 379.
OOIDA life member Ray Thompson of Campbell, Mo., won the Limited Mileage category with this 2000 Peterbilt 379. (Photo by Jason Kindig/Overdrive)
  • First Place – OOIDA life member Ray Thompson, Campbell, Mo.; 2000 Peterbilt 379.
  • Second Place – Matt Strottman, Sumner, Iowa; 2020 Kenworth W900L.
  • Third Place – OOIDA life member C.J. Donovan, Gordonville, Pa.; 1984 Peterbilt 362.

Working Bobtail, 2013 & Older

Chip Bean and Mike Hall of Errol, N.H./ 2004 Peterbilt 379
Chip Bean and Mike Hall of Errol, N.H., won the Working Bobtail, 2013 & Older category with this 2004 Peterbilt 379. (Photo by Matt Cole/Overdrive)
  • First Place – Chip Bean/Mike Hall, Errol, N.H.; 2004 Peterbilt 379.
  • Second Place – Leroy Baxter/Mike Blackburn, McKinney, Texas; 1999 Kenworth W900L.
  • Third Place – OOIDA senior member Roger Oliver, Fernandina Beach, Fla.; 2002 Kenworth W900L.

Working Bobtail, 2014-21

Kris Keel of Springfield, Mo./2019 Peterbilt 389
Kris Keel of Springfield, Mo., won the Working Bobtail, 2014-21 category with this 2019 Peterbilt 389. (Photo by Matt Cole/Overdrive)
  • First Place – Kris Keel, Springfield, Mo.; 2019 Peterbilt 389.
  • Second Place – OOIDA member Christopher Kulow, Grandview, Texas; 2020 Peterbilt 389.
  • Third Place – OOIDA member Robert Hallahan, La Crosse, Wis.; 2019 Kenworth W900L.

Working Combo, 2015 & Older

OOIDA members Daniel and Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Ark./1996 Freightliner Classic XL
OOIDA members Daniel and Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Ark., won the Working Combo, 2015 & Older
category with this 1996 Freightliner Classic XL. (Photo by Matt Cole/Overdrive)
  • First Place – OOIDA members Daniel and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Ark.; 1996 Freightliner Classic XL.
  • Second Place – John Jaikes, Nanticoke, Pa.; 1999 Kenworth W900L.
  • Third Place – OOIDA life member Lavern Cross, Middlebury, Ind.; 1982 Kenworth W900A.

Working Combo, 2016-21

Don English and Eva Knelsen of Ingersoll, Ontario/2018 Kenworth W900L
Don English and Eva Knelsen of Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada, won the Working Combo, 2016-21 category with this 2018 Kenworth W900L. (Photo by Matt Cole/Overdrive)
  • First Place – Don English/Eva Knelsen, Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada; 2018 Kenworth W900L.
  • Second Place – OOIDA senior member Kody and Edith Giacomo, Mount Vernon, Ill.; 2017 Kenworth W900L.
  • Third Place – Warren Hartman, Forrest, Ill.; 2018 Peterbilt 389.

 

Other Land Line truck show coverage:

 

Greg Grisolano

Greg Grisolano joined Land Line in 2013. He was formerly a reporter for the Joplin Globe. He brings business writing and photography skills to Land Line, and has a passion for finding and telling stories about the people who make up the trucking industry.

Related News

Great American Trucking Show

Texas

Day two of virtual Great American Trucking Show

The Great American Trucking Show should be taking place right now in Dallas. Since it’s not, we have stories from people who would be there.

By Scott Thompson | August 28

Kat Kennedy releases her recent eagle rescue.

Features

Who helps the bald eagles of Nebraska? A trucker.

OOIDA member Katrina Kennedy works with the Nebraska Raptor Center to rescue and rehabilitate bald and golden eagles so they can return safely to the wild.

By Wendy Parker | September 01

Eric Britton, 2020 Road Warrior

Features

Pilot Flying J announces Road Warrior 2020 winners

Eric Britton, a Tennessee trucker and U.S. Army veteran, is the winner of Pilot Flying J’s 2020 Road Warrior contest, the company announced Aug. 26.

By Land Line Staff | August 26

Abandoned military vehicle, Courtesy Nebraska State Patrol

Features

‘Ethel, what in tarnation is a tank doing on the get-on of I-80?’

What was first thought to be a tank, ended up being a large piece of military equipment that only looks like a tank, and it was abandoned on the I-80 get-on in Overton, Neb.

By Wendy Parker | August 20