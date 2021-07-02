OOIDA members among Landstar finalists

OOIDA members were well represented as Landstar announced four finalists for its 2021 All-Star Truck Giveaway.

Dennis Bramblett from Hannibal, Mo., Bill Higgins from Catawba, S.C., and Lisa Ringelstetter from Plain, Wis., all OOIDA members, make up three-fourths of the finalists named. Higgins has been named a Landstar Roadstar and is a 2-million-mile safe driver. Ringelstetter is also a Landstar Roadstar as well as a 1-million-mile safe driver, while Bramblett is a 1-million-mile safe driver.

Rounding out the list of finalists is Randy Wilson, a 1-million-mile safe driver from Abernathy, Texas.

“Landstar is pleased to continue the tradition of awarding a new truck to one of our Roadstar or Million Mile Safe Drivers as a way to recognize the safety and service excellence of these elite owner-operators,” Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni said in a news release.

The winner will receive a dark garnet red metallic 2022 Volvo VNL64T, featuring a 455 horsepower D13 engine, a 12-speed I-shift transmission and Volvo active driver assist 2.0 collision-avoidance system.

Robert Jordan from Soso, Miss., an OOIDA member since 2007, won the Landstar All-Star giveaway in 2020.

Contest rules

This year’s All-Star Truck Giveaway finalists were randomly drawn from a pool of Landstar’s 1,102 active 1 Million Mile, 2 Million Mile and 3 Million Mile Safe Drivers and Landstar Roadstars. Each finalist will select a single box among four boxes, one of which contains the key to the new truck.

The giveaway will be held via Zoom on July 13 and a recording will be available immediately on Landstar’s social media channels immediately after it is completed.

2021 will be the 42nd year Landstar has presented this award.

Landstar System is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LL