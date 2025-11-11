OOIDA member wins big

Pilot has been presenting its Road Warrior award for more than a decade.

This award was established to recognize professional drivers for “going the extra mile to keep our nation moving,” Pilot said.

In 2025, Pilot awarded the largest prize in the history of the Road Warrior contest.

A custom Kenworth truck and a $50,000 cash prize.

Pilot selected Stacy Batiste of Lafayette, La., an OOIDA senior member, as the 2025 Road Warrior out of thousands of nominations.

Batiste is a Marine Corps veteran with over three decades of experience as a professional driver.

Now an owner-operator, Batiste began his trucking career hauling sugar cane in Louisiana. He serves as a mentor to young drivers and is active in local community activities.

During a stop at the Flying J in Baytown, Texas, Batiste was surprised with the news he’d won by Pilot representatives, his family and the Diesel Brothers, who customized the truck presented to Batiste.

We’re proud to announce Stacy Batiste as our 2025 Road Warrior winner! With 33 years on the road and over 5 million safe driving miles, Stacy James Batiste has built a legacy of safety and service. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/vLInDNRhxC — Pilot Flying J (@PilotFlyingJ) November 6, 2025

Pilot also honored Bobby Peeker, a driver with more than 1 million crash-free miles. Peeker, also a Marine Corps veteran, participates in truck show events that support Special Olympics and regularly volunteers to support active military personnel.

Peeker was awarded a $10,000 cash prize. Pilot is also making a $25,000 donation to a charity of his choosing that supports veterans.

“We are honored to welcome them to the Road Warrior winner’s circle,” Jordan Spradling, senior vice president of transportation and midstream assets at Pilot Company, said. “They both are prime examples of the positive impact professional drivers have on and off the road.”

More information about the Road Warrior award, including previous winners, is available on the Pilot website. LL

