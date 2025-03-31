OOIDA member Jay Hosty named a 2025 Citizen Driver

March 31, 2025

Land Line Staff

This year’s Citizen Driver winners were announced by TravelCenters of America at the 53rd Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky.

OOIDA life member Jay Hosty, who previously served on the Association’s board of directors, was honored along with Craig Daniels and Darryl Tolle at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Daniels, of Columbus, Ga., is a U.S. Army veteran and drives for Crete Carrier. He drives one of Crete’s “Patriot Fleet” veterans-support trucks.

Tolle, of Cynthiana, Ky., has compiled more than 3.6 million safe miles during his career as a truck driver. In 2024, he was selected as the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s International Driver Excellence Award winner.

Hosty, of Diamondhead, Miss., began his trucking career in 1980 in Louisiana and joined OOIDA in 1989 to be part of an organization that “worked hard on behalf of owner-operators like him,” he previously told Land Line.

Each grand prize winner received a $5,000 cash prize along with a $2,500 donation to his charity of choice. A plaque recognizing each winner will be displayed at a TA, TA Express or Petro Stopping Center of his choosing, with each location hosting a dedication ceremony.

According to TA’s Citizen Driver website, the program puts a spotlight on some of the most extraordinary drivers today and illustrates the fine examples of professionalism embedded in the truck driving profession.

The winner is selected by a panel of trucking professionals that reviews all nominations.

Since the award was established in 2013, several OOIDA members have been honored with this distinction.

Last year’s winners were also honored at the 2024 MATS.

“It’s an honor to recognize such extraordinary individuals who demonstrate the highest levels of professionalism, safety and citizenship on the road and off,” TA CEO Debi Boffa said following the presentation of the 2024 awards. LL

Read more about TA’s Citizen Driver program here.

