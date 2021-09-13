OOIDA makes another push for truck parking funding

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is making a push to get truck parking funding added to a House Transportation & Infrastructure budget reconciliation bill.

In advance of the House T&I markup hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Sept. 14, OOIDA sent emails to members, asking them to reach out to their representatives in support of an amendment that would provide $1 billion in federal funds to address the truck parking crisis. The email targeted OOIDA members from New Hampshire, Washington, Texas, Georgia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Kansas to contact the following members of the House T&I committee:

Chris Pappas, D-N.H.

Marilyn Strickland, D-Wash.

Colin Allred, D-Texas

Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga.

Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

Conor Lamb, D-Pa.

Sharice Davids, D-Kan.

OOIDA said that without support from Congress, the crisis will likely remain the status quo or even get worse over the next five years.

“Absent federal investment in truck parking capacity, demand for parking will continue to outpace supply,” OOIDA wrote. “You’ll waste even more time and fuel searching for a coveted spot and choosing between an unsafe parking spot or an hours-of-service violation will remain the norm.”

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., plans to introduce the amendment to address truck parking. Bost has been an advocate for a truck parking solution. In March, Bost introduced the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, or HR2187, which would provide $755 million to truck parking capacity over five years. The bill has 25 co-sponsors.

OOIDA is asking its members to let their representatives know that truck parking is a safety issue and that it should be included in the budget bill.

“It is unconscionable that Congress is about to spend trillions of dollars on all kinds of government programs without setting aside a single penny to address truckers’ No. 1 safety concern,” OOIDA wrote. “Tell (your representative) truckers need safe places to park, and the Bost Amendment is the best way to begin solving the problem. Congress can’t continue to ignore the needs of truckers by failing to address the truck parking crisis.”

More information about how you can contact your representative can be found at the Fighting for Truckers website. LL