OOIDA maintains stance that complaint database needs new name

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is doubling down on its claims that the National Consumer Complaint Database is poorly named.

On Wednesday, March 23, OOIDA filed formal comments to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regarding ways the database can be improved.

One of the ways that can be done, OOIDA said, is to rename the database, which is an outlet for truck drivers to report harassment, coercion and other violations of commercial regulations.

In February, FMCSA responded to OOIDA’s assertion, saying it has no plans to change the name.

“The National Consumer Complaint Database, commonly referred to as the NCCDB, is a well-known and highly frequented database that consumers, brokers, motor carriers and industry personnel use,” FMCSA wrote. “In 2021, the database received over 18,000 complaints. Therefore, FMCSA does not believe that there is a stakeholder awareness problem due to the name of the database.”

In its most recent comments, the Association held its stance that a more appropriate name would help more drivers become aware of the outlet.

“We maintain our concerns about the ambiguity of the name National Consumer Complaint Database,” OOIDA wrote. “This title does not signify a connection to the trucking industry in any way. OOIDA believes the (database) can help improve safety, but many drivers are unaware that the (database) is available for them to report violations of commercial regulations, nor are they aware that coercion complaints can be handled through the (database).”

Updates to the database

FMCSA published a notice and request for comments regarding the National Consumer Complaint Database on Feb. 23. As part of the notice, the agency said it will update the database to make it easier for complaints to be filed against brokers.

“The update will include the option for the system user to select broker allegations specific to property carriers when filing their complaint,” the agency wrote. “FMCSA appreciates the suggestions regarding adding a (National Consumer Complaint Database) complaint category for receivers and lumpers. However, FMCSA is not currently considering those additions.”

FMCSA said it is hopeful the update to the database’s interface will make the process easier.

“We support FMCSA’s efforts of updating the National Consumer Complaint Database, including making the interface easier for system users to file complaints and adding the option for the system user to select broker allegations specific to property carriers when filing their complaint,” OOIDA wrote. “We also hope FMCSA will improve efforts to respond to every complaint promptly, thoroughly investigate all valid complaints, and initiate enforcement action when applicable.”

Previous comments

On Nov. 2, OOIDA filed comments that described the National Consumer Complaint Database as a poorly named and “toothless” outfit for commercial motor vehicle drivers to report violations.

“The lack of response from FMCSA results in many unresolved complaints and also discourages drivers from using the (database) to report unsafe practices,” OOIDA wrote. “The agency must increase their response level after a complaint is filed.” LL