OOIDA life member named Rock Star of the Supply Chain

It’s been tough for the past couple of years to be a trucker. One organization recently recognized a driver who has shined during his more than three decades in the industry.

FoodLogistics.com recently revealed the recipients of this year’s Rock Stars of the Supply Chain. According to their website, the award, “recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.”

Among the winners was OOIDA life member Pat Inman. A driver with Omaha, Neb.-based Werner Enterprises for more than 37 years, Inman told Land Line that he was shocked when he heard about the award. Dozens of members of the trucking industry, including numerous CEOs, received Rock Star awards. Inman was the only recipient listed as a professional driver.

“I’m just doing my job the way I’ve always done it,” he said.

Lance Dixon, senior vice president with Werner, said in a news release that he was proud of the impact Inman has made on his company and the industry as a whole.

“Pat Inman is a true driving professional,” Dixon said in the news release. “Pat is extremely dependable and an outstanding representative not only for Werner, but also for our entire industry. Pat lives and breathes our core values of safety and service, inclusion, community, innovation, leadership and integrity. Trucking plays an enormous role in our economy as we deliver food products and essential items to all. Pat exemplifies the gold standard of what it takes for our supply chain to work effectively.”

Growing up in south Omaha, Inman said he recalled looking out the windows of his junior high and seeing Werner trucks pass by on the highway by his school. It was then that he knew he wanted to be a driver.

Years later, he would meet Werner founder Clarence L. Werner at an auto show. Inman walked up to Werner and told him he wanted to work for his company. The advice Werner gave him that day would last the rest of his career.

“He told me, ‘There’s three things that make a good truck driver. Dedication, determination and dependability.’ I’ve basically made my career on them words,” Inman said.

By serving as a mentor and coach for Werner, Inman is making sure that message is delivered to the next generation of drivers.

“Hopefully I can take and instill that in someone else,” he said.

A complete list of this year’s winners can be found here. LL