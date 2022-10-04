OOIDA life member Dave Sweetman humbled by Road Warrior selection

It was a carefully orchestrated ruse – and Dave Sweetman never saw it coming.

Sweetman, an OOIDA life member and longtime Land Line Magazine columnist, was named the 2022 Pilot Flying J Road Warrior for his contributions to the trucking industry.

“I didn’t even know I was nominated … I was completely blindsided,” Sweetman said. “I’ve always tried to give back to the trucking industry and help out the new guys. I’ve been fortunate to have some pretty good gigs and use my position to be a good ambassador for trucking.”

The ruse began with Sweetman’s girlfriend of 10 years, Karen, asking, “A lot of questions.” He would later find out that Karen found out about the award through a friend of Sweetman and nominated him.

His bosses at Bennett Truck Transport later got involved telling him they needed him in Georgia for a corporate safety meeting.

Sweetman was caught off-guard, especially considering he has no accidents or claims on his record during his time with Bennett.

Nevertheless, Sweetman made it to the “safety meeting” that Tuesday morning, and it wasn’t long after he arrived that things became clear.

First, a tribute video to Sweetman began to play in the conference room and, soon after, two $15,000 checks were revealed.

Sweetman was speechless.

“It was a very humbling and flattering experience,” Sweetman said. “I knew about this program and award, but I don’t enter things like this. I maxed out my 15 minutes of fame some 30 years ago. To have this turn around and hit me like this, is very humbling.”

Pilot Flying J presents this Road Warrior award each year, “to help highlight the standouts, the most driven, the best of the best,” says the company website.

Among Sweetman’s contributions include his work with the Trucker Buddy program that pairs a professional driver with a student in an effort to educate as well as to award educational achievements.

In addition, Sweetman has hauled generators to hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as delivered mobile units to the Miami Police Department after hurricanes devastated the area.

“I just do what I do. I don’t look for a pat on the back or rewards,” Sweetman said. “While everyone else hunkered down, we still had a job to do. The trucking industry really didn’t get the props it deserved for keeping everything up and running.”

Pilot took notice of this work and awarded an additional $15,000 to the Trucker Buddy organization.

“It (Trucker Buddy) gave drivers the opportunity to teach children things they normally wouldn’t learn in school,” Sweetman said. “Such as, where does food come from? It doesn’t just show up on store shelves.”

As far as the winnings, Sweetman spilt the $15,000 he received from Pilot Flying J with his girlfriend, Karen, who is a cancer survivor, to help with some of her medical bills.

A vacation might be in the works, but other than that Sweetman just plans to keep it business as usual.

“For Bennett to be part of the award and to host everyone from Pilot Flying J and Trucker Buddy was an extra special treat,” Sweetman said. “I’ve been fortunate to have some pretty good gigs and will continue trying to give back as much as I can.”

Pilot Flying J also announced Jeffrey Thomas as the second place winner, while Greg Hepner and Ron Rigdon tied for third place. LL