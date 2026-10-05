OOIDA Life and Health now offering coverage for moving and storage operations

The OOIDA Life and Health Department offers owner-operators and drivers a host of coverage options. Now, another business can take advantage of that great coverage.

The department is now offering coverage for moving and storage operations. Companies can opt for limits of $500,000, $1 million or $2 million worth of coverage. Optional Casual Laborer coverage is also available for $1 and $2 million plans. Plans feature no deductible for accidental medical expenses, along with limited benefits for non-occupational injuries.

Life and health benefits can be tailored to meet your business’s needs and include short-term disability, dental and vision, accidental death and dismemberment and term life.

Signing up now could save you money in the long term, with current rates guaranteed to be locked in through May 2029.

Contact OOIDA’s Life and Health Department today at 816-229-5791 to find out how they can help cover your business and employees. LL