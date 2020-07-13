OOIDA launches internet-based talk show

July 13, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

This week, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is launching an internet-based talk show aimed at expanding communication with members.

“Live From Exit 24” will premiere at 11 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, July 15. The hourlong audio-only talk show will feature Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs, as host and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh as special guest host.

“We want to expand how we communicate with members and take advantage of the opportunities the internet allows for live audio streaming,” Matousek said.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the Live From Exit 24 website, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, or on OOIDA’s Facebook page.

“Live From Exit 24” will be accepting calls into the show.

“We hope to bring a combination of quality online audio with an interactive listening experience,” Matousek said. “And we especially want to offer ways for members to call us on a live format and talk about the issues. We know they have much to say on many things we are working on as far as the issues that affect them.”

