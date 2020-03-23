OOIDA keeping members informed through daily updates

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s latest update to its members involves Congress’ work toward an emergency aid bill as well as the Association’s efforts toward getting FMCSA to issue exemptions for CDL renewals and medical card extensions.

OOIDA sent the update to its more than 160,000 members on the evening of Sunday, March 22. The Association has been sending its members daily updates to keep them notified of any information related to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting trucking.

“Congress has spent the last few days negotiating details of the next emergency aid package,” OOIDA wrote. “As of Sunday evening, no agreement has been reached. If finalized, the deal is expected to include billions of dollars for small-business relief. OOIDA is tracking the bill’s progress and will be providing updates about how and when to apply for emergency assistance.”

The Association said it is also working closely with lawmakers, urging the U.S. Department of Transportation and FMCSA to “issue further exemptions for CDL renewals, medical card extensions, and more hours-of-service flexibility, among other issues.”

OOIDA also used the update as an opportunity to thank truck drivers everywhere.

“While recent weeks have presented some unique challenges, the COVID-19 response efforts have prompted many to discover what those in trucking have always known ­ that it’s the men and women behind the wheel who keep this country moving,” OOIDA wrote. “OOIDA sends a heartfelt THANK YOU to all those who continue delivering the goods and supplies that we all rely upon.”

To show drivers that OOIDA isn’t alone, the update included links to several stories about truckers being thanked for recognized for their hard work.

Land Line wrote about truck drivers receiving an outpouring of support on social media and gave kudos to the people who are stepping up to the plate for truckers.

In other stories from media outlets across the nation, girls in Iowa fed truck drivers at an I-80 rest stop, truck drivers receive assistance while continuing to work, local businesses accommodate truckers, and a story out of Florida about truckers keeping stores stocked during the pandemic.