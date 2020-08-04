OOIDA hopes truckers’ voices will be heard at Trucking Safety Summit

August 4, 2020

Mark Schremmer

|

In 1995, the Federal Highway Administration hosted a Truck and Bus Safety Summit in Kansas City, Mo. The participants of the summit ranked fatigue, a lack of data regarding heavy-vehicle crashes and their related causes, and a lack of driver training as the most significant safety issues.

Looking ahead to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s 2020 Trucking Safety Summit scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association said that not much has changed in 25 years.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh, who will serve as a panelist for the summit’s opening session, said he hopes this event will lead to actual change.

“Virtually every topic under discussion today, OOIDA told policy makers about at the first FHWA trucking safety summit a quarter century ago,” Pugh said. “Solutions require action – action from others in the supply chain and action by regulators and lawmakers. The issues I’ve mentioned aren’t going to magically disappear, and I sure as hell don’t want to be having this same conversation 25 years from now.”

2020 Trucking Safety Summit

FMCSA’s 2020 Trucking Safety Summit will be conducted as a virtual meeting from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Aug. 5. The event will be conducted on the web platform GoToWebinar. The meetings will be divided into eight sessions, but advanced registration is required for each session. Registration links can be found here.

Open forum public comments will be accepted from 4-4:30 p.m. Eastern time. All comments will be captured using the question module within the GoToWebinar application. Participants are asked to keep their comments short and succinct. Those who would like to participate in the public comment session can register here.

More detailed written comments, as well as data or analysis regarding truck safety, may be submitted at the Regulations.gov website at docket No. FMCSA-2020-0076.

Opening session

Pugh will serve as a panelist for the opening session from 9-10 a.m. The session, which will be moderated by FMCSA acting Administrator Jim Mullen, will focus on “Association Perspective” and include Pugh, ATA President Chris Spear, National Tank Truck Carriers Vice President Dan Furth, and Road Safe America President Stephen Owings as panelists.

Pugh said one of his goals is to remind the agency that owner-operators are often the most experienced and safest truck drivers in the nation.

“I’d like to talk about how small-business carriers are probably the safest people on the road,” Pugh told Land Line Now. “Most small-business carriers have a lot more experience and often have been driving for 10 years or more. They own the truck. They own the trailer, so they have skin in the game if something happens. We feel like our guys are some of the safest guys out on the road.”

A complete schedule of sessions can be found here.

Mark Schremmer

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

OOIDA, electronic logging device recording hours of service

Federal

OOIDA lends support to HOS reform as Sept. 29 effective date looms

The new hours-of-service rules will provide truckers more opportunities to rest when they are tired, OOIDA said in formal comments to the FMCSA.

By Mark Schremmer | August 04

OOIDA Lewie Pugh FMCSA Trucking Safety Summit

Federal

FMCSA seeks public input at 2020 Trucking Safety Summit

Next week, truck drivers will have the opportunity to provide the FMCSA their input on what steps can be taken to improve highway safety.

By Land Line Staff | July 31

COVID-19 relief and HVUT

Federal

OOIDA to Congress: Suspend Heavy Vehicle Use Tax

OOIDA told lawmakers that one way to provide tangible relief to truckers during the COVID-19 crisis is to suspend the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax for one year.

By Land Line Staff | July 30

TSA emblem, US flag

Federal

TSA will add performance metrics to two of its risk assessment programs

As recommended by government auditors, the TSA will add performance measures to two programs that assess threats to transportation systems.

By Greg Grisolano | July 28