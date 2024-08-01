OOIDA Foundation updates alternative fuel education series

The OOIDA Foundation wants small-business truckers to fully understand the pros and cons of alternative fuel.

As part of an educational series on alternative fuel, the Foundation provides OOIDA members, most of whom are long-haul truckers, with a resource for understanding the issues surrounding alternative fuel potential.

“The movement toward a carbon-free footprint is still many years away, especially in the trucking industry, but as vehicles wear out and are replaced, there may be few options available except those that produce zero emission,” the Foundation said.

Compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas and propane are among the chief natural and renewable energy sources to emerge as the trucking industry seeks safer, cleaner and more efficient energy solutions.

Natural gas and liquid natural gas

In order to be used as an alternative fuel for long-haul trucking, natural gas must be converted to liquid natural gas.

A typical liquid natural gas tank has a range of up to 360 miles. Those tanks are made of steel and double-walled, making them very durable and damage-resistant. If a tank is punctured, then the liquid fuel will evaporate instead of pooling on the ground, unlike gasoline and diesel.

New trucks powered by liquid natural gas cost $65,000 more than those powered by diesel.

Propane

Propane is the third-most-common engine fuel in the world and was defined as an alternative fuel by the Energy Policy Act in 1992.

Domestic sources provide 90% of the propane used in the U.S. It is a cleaner-burning fuel than gasoline and diesel, offering greenhouse gas emission benefits. Propane is used for forklifts and commercial lawn equipment due to being a low-carbon fuel.

The driving range of a propane vehicle is about 14% lower than a comparable gasoline‐powered vehicle. On a gallon‐to‐gallon basis, the energy content of propane is 73% that of gasoline.

Vehicle costs and the weight/size of propane are concerns, as is safety.

Propane leaks can be deadly, and the fueling infrastructure is limited, with many fleets potentially needing to install their own propane fueling stations.

Compressed natural gas

Natural gas doesn’t need to be created or sourced outside the U.S.

It is lighter than air, allowing it to dissipate without posing an environmental risk to the ground.

Because natural gas emits a lower percentage of greenhouse gases during its combustion process, it is one of the most popular types of renewable fuel. In addition, it costs about 50 percent less than conventional fuels and creates up to 97% less carbon monoxide emission.

Natural gas has a limited fuel range and fueling infrastructure.

Retail stations often use fast fill, while fleets with central refueling and the ability to fill overnight use time fill. According to the Energy Information Administration, the cost of a natural gas fueling site can range from $1 million to $4 million.

A new natural gas vehicle costs $30,000 more than a new diesel vehicle. However, the average cost per gallon of natural gas ($2.08) is more than $2 less than the average diesel price.

Compressed natural gas is stored at high pressure, such as 3,600 psi, which can be deadly if not treated with care. Even minor leaks can cause major damage if left untreated.

Additional research, member surveys, freight market updates and more are available on the OOIDA Foundation website. LL

