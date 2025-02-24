OOIDA Foundation offers owner-operators cybersecurity advice

With cybersecurity being a growing concern in the trucking industry, the OOIDA Foundation says owner-operators are “prime targets” for fraud.

In a recent email to its members, the Foundation explained why independent drivers are susceptible to cyberattacks and how they can impact your business. According to the Foundation, some of the reasons truck drivers are vulnerable to cyberattacks include:

Publicly available business information through DOT and FMCSA registrations makes it easy for criminals to steal a trucker’s identity.

Phishing scams disguised as broker emails and text messages now use AI to mimic real company communication.

Fake load boards are set up to collect personal and business information, then disappear.

Hacked ELDs, telematics and compliance portals expose driver credentials and location data.

Weak security on fuel cards and business accounts makes it easier for criminals to steal funds.

Once criminals have enough information, they can use that to open fraudulent lines of credit, steal settlement payments, gain access to fuel card accounts and file false tax returns in a trucker’s name.

“Data theft like this is not uncommon in trucking, and the methods criminals use are getting more advanced,” the Foundation said. “In an industry where owner-operators rely on trust and reputation, a single cyberattack can cripple a business overnight.”

The concerns over cybersecurity are echoed by the National Motor Freight Traffic Association, which recently called it “one of the most pressing challenges” facing the trucking industry in 2025.

While large fleets often have dedicated cybersecurity teams, the Foundation said owner-operators usually “lack the resources to protect themselves against fraud.” That lack of resources, coupled with the fact that cybercriminals are getting better and more aggressive with their tactics, makes independent drivers ideal targets for scammers and thieves.

“Without basic cybersecurity, your personal and business identity is exposed to fraudsters who can steal money, book fraudulent loads or even take out loans in your name,” the Foundation said. “The industry’s growing reliance on digital tools – from ELDs to online load boards – means data security is now as important as vehicle maintenance.”

Although there is no one solution to completely erase the concern, the Foundation said the best way to fight identity theft is through prevention. Some of the tactics it suggested truckers use to keep their personal and business data secure include:

Limiting public access to business information

Strengthening account security and locking down credit

Watching for phishing and social engineering scams

Securing ELDs, telematics and business devices

Managing and protecting passwords

Monitoring business accounts for suspicious activity

Taking small steps like keeping your ELD software updated and checking bank and factoring accounts daily for unauthorized transactions can go a long way in warding off cyberattacks.

“The bottom line: By taking proactive security measures, truck drivers can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to fraud,” the Foundation said. “The best time to act is before a cyberattack happens; as the old saying goes, an ounce of prevention is better than a gallon of cure.”

The Foundation added that truckers who suspect they may be the victim of identity theft should report it immediately to banks, credit bureaus and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. LL

Learn more about protecting yourself against cyberattacks by watching Land Line’s interview with Ben Wilkens, cybersecurity principal engineer with NMFTA.