OOIDA extends its ‘no truck show’ membership special through April

April 1, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

The Mid-America Trucking Show, scheduled for March 26-28 in Louisville, Ky., was canceled in mid-March because of concerns about the coronavirus crisis.

When that happened, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association knew many members renewed their memberships at MATS. That is why it decided to extend its regular show discount to join or renew membership in the Association.

OOIDA offered a “no truck show” membership special through the end of March.

Now, OOIDA has extended the no truck show membership discount through the end of April. To take advantage of the show discount, call 816-229-5791 and ask for membership.

This is an important time for professional truck drivers to work together.

OOIDA and Land Line Media have been fighting to keep professional truck drivers apprised of the situation and the many issues affected by the COVID-19 crisis. They have compiled information specifically for truckers on COVID-19 regulatory relief and the statewide crowd and restaurant restrictions. That information is regularly updated to make sure the best information is available to drivers.

Land Line has described in detail how COVID-19 has affected truck parking. OOIDA and Land Line have explained disaster loans available to small-business trucking companies and shared federal guidance for truckers in travel-restricted areas. They also have kept tabs on states with stay-at-home orders.

