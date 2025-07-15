OOIDA expresses support for Barrs as FMCSA leader

Derek Barrs’ “well-rounded background” in trucking makes him the right choice to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association told a Senate committee.

In a letter sent on Monday, July 14 to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, OOIDA expressed support for Barrs, who previously had roles with the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. Barrs’ confirmation hearing to be FMCSA administrator is set for Wednesday, July 16.

“During Mr. Barrs’ time as a leader at CVSA, we appreciated his willingness to hear the concerns of small-business truckers and take them into account during the Alliance’s work, and we believe he will continue this commitment to working with the men and women who make their living behind the wheel as administrator,” OOIDA wrote in the letter signed by President Todd Spencer.

Barrs’ knowledge of trucking is critical, as FMCSA will be tasked with implementing nine Pro-Trucker initiatives that were announced by the U.S. DOT.

Those initiatives included efforts to increase truck parking capacity, provide more flexibility within the hours-of-service regulations and prevent unlawful brokering.

“Given his knowledge and experience in the industry, we believe Mr. Barrs will be able to carry out commonsense, cost-effective initiatives that are already underway at FMCSA,” OOIDA wrote. “In particular, we look forward to working with Mr. Barrs as FMCSA implements the initiatives, pilot programs and regulatory updates announced by Secretary (Sean) Duffy on June 27 as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pro-Trucker policy package, as well as the president’s previously announced executive order regarding English language proficiency … With Mr. Barr’s confirmation, we believe FMCSA will finally make progress on these priorities.”

The Senate committee will hold Barrs’ confirmation hearing at 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, July 16. The committee will also be discussing the nominations of Jonathan Morrison as administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Paul Roberti as administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. LL