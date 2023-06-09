OOIDA encourages support for restroom bill

June 9, 2023

Mark Schremmer

|

If Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, has his way, the days of truck drivers being denied restroom access will soon be a thing of the past.

Nehls’ bipartisan bill, The Trucker Bathroom Access Act, aims to ensure that truck drivers have access to restroom facilities when they are picking up or delivering cargo.

HR3869 does not require businesses to construct new restrooms. Instead, it would only mandate that truck drivers be granted access if the business has a restroom available to their customers or employees.

Nehls joined with Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., on June 6 to reintroduce The Trucker Bathroom Access Act to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which helped craft the bill, asked its more than 150,000 members to express support to their representatives.

“Using a restroom is about the most basic thing that any person could ask for during their workday,” OOIDA wrote. “But unbelievably, professional drivers are frequently denied restroom access when they are picking up or delivering cargo.”

Nehls said the problem of shippers and receivers not allowing truck drivers to use the restroom worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued.

“I am proud to reintroduce legislation that supports our nation’s truckers,” Nehls said in a news release. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facilities across the country have shut down their bathrooms which has caused essential employees, like our truckers, not to have access to use the restroom at work. Truckers are this nation’s backbone, and we owe them for the tireless contributions they continue to make to keep our country moving. I am glad to once again partner with Congresswoman Houlahan on this commonsense legislation to allow our nation’s truckers access to bathrooms while they are transporting goods on the road.”

To support the bill, go to FightingForTruckers.com. The website has made it easy for truckers to write or call their representative and ask them to support HR3869. Truckers are encouraged to let their lawmakers know about the times they’ve been denied access to the restroom while working to keep the supply chain moving. LL

Related News

Autonomous truck image. Graphic by Top Images

Federal

FMCSA seeks comments on Level 4 autonomous truck study

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is seeking information on human-automated driving system (ADS) team driving applications.

By Tyson Fisher | June 09

Julie Su testified before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce

Federal

Labor secretary nominee Julie Su still in hot seat over AB5

U.S. Department of Labor nominee Julie Su remained in the hot seat this week over her role in the rollout of California’s AB5.

By Mark Schremmer | June 08

NHTSA extends comment deadline on side underride notice

Federal

NHTSA extends comment deadline on side underride notice

NHTSA will give the public through July 20 to comment on a notice regarding side underride guards. The deadline had been June 20.

By Mark Schremmer | June 08

Regulations that don’t improve safety should go, OOIDA’s Spencer says

Federal

Regulations that don’t improve safety should go, OOIDA’s Spencer says

If the current regulations aren’t improving safety, OOIDA President Todd Spencer suggested it may be time for a new approach.

By Mark Schremmer | June 07

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.