OOIDA encourages members to comment on speed limiter mandate

In hope of inciting more truck drivers to comment on the proposed speed limiter mandate, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association sent its members a Call to Action notice.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in May proposed a speed limiter mandate on most commercial motor vehicles.

FMCSA’s advance notice of supplemental proposed rulemaking would mandate speed limiters on most commercial motor vehicles. Commercial motor vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,001 pounds or more and that are equipped with an electric engine control unit capable of being governed would be subject to the mandate. A speed had not been determined, but previous proposals floated the possibilities of 60, 65 or 68 miles per hour.

The agency initially gave the public 30 days to comment on the notice, but after requests from the OOIDA and American Trucking Associations, as well as significant interest in the proposal, FMCSA extended the comment period another 45 days.

The comment period has been extended to Monday, July 18.

OOIDA encourages professional truck drivers to submit comments on FMCSA’s speed limiter mandate notice.

“We unequivocally oppose any action that would mandate speed limiters,” reads the OOIDA Call to Action.

To help truckers prepare to comment, the Association provided links to information on the subject:

By the end of May, more than 12,000 individuals and organizations had submitted comments, mostly opposing speed limiters. OOIDA, however, says more comments are needed to ensure federal regulators pay attention to drivers’ concerns over safety.

OOIDA encourages all truck drivers to submit comments on the speed limiter mandate notice before the July 18 deadline. The Association has made the process easy through its Fighting for Truckers website. The public also can go to the Regulations.gov website and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2022-0004. LL