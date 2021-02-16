OOIDA educates drivers on getting your own authority through video series

February 16, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Not only is getting your own operating authority a major decision, it requires critical several steps. The OOIDA Foundation recently released the first two videos in a series to educate drivers specifically on getting your own authority as part of its business education program.

Part one in the OOIDA Foundation video series

The first installment in the “Getting Your Own Authority” series, released on Feb. 3, offered an overview on this major decision. While it opens the door for more income and opportunities, getting your own authority also presents great risk for potential failure. Before you make your decision, it’s important to consider the questions in this video.

Drivers were asked to think in terms of capital, finding and securing loads and legal requirements in part one of the video series.

Creating a realistic business plan, obtaining an insurance quote and deciding your business structure will help you “start off on the right foot,” according to the video.

Part two

The next step in getting your own authority was covered in the second video release. Buying a truck is a big responsibility, but getting your own operating authority is even bigger and requires various requirements. The International Registration Plan is among these requirements and should not be confused with Unified Carrier Registration.

Required registration, fees, documentation, miles traveled, weight and truck size as related to IRP were detailed in the second part of this series.

More videos to come

The OOIDA Foundation plans to publish more new videos to provide greater outreach to both members and nonmembers.

For more information on how to obtain your own authority; visit the OOIDA Business Education YouTube channel or call OOIDA at 816-229-5791 to speak with the Permits and Licensing Department. LL

 

Also check out this OOIDA Foundation video:

OOIDA Foundation: Knowing cost of operations critical for owner-ops.

 

