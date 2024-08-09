OOIDA: Don’t take the bait in phishing scam

August 9, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

Earlier this week, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration warned about the latest email phishing scam that is targeting motor carriers.

The fake email appears to come from FMCSA and is focused on hijacking a motor carrier’s authority.

The OOIDA Foundation, which is the research and education arm of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, is working to inform truckers about the scam and how to avoid the bait.

As part of the most recent scam, emails appear to be from FMCSA and include a .gov domain. The emails often ask for a Social Security number or USDOT personal identification number.

“OOIDA’s Compliance Department has been inundated with calls from members describing a sophisticated phishing scam to get their PIN and business information,” the OOIDA Foundation wrote.

How the scam works

The official-looking email claims to be from FMCSA and asks you to fill out the attached forms about your trucking company. In most cases, the scammers also ask for your USDOT PIN.

Giving the scammers your PIN is where real trouble can start.

“Anyone with this information can now become you,” the OOIDA Foundation wrote. “Your MC and DOT numbers are easily discovered on the SAFER site, but the PIN is not listed and is to be safeguarded as a personal identifier.”

That information is enough for the scammer to hijack a motor carrier’s authority.

“The scammer can book a load or several loads with a shipper or through a broker and take those loads and sell them for 100% profit,” the OOIDA Foundation wrote.

A key thing to remember is that FMCSA will not ask for a motor carrier’s USDOT PIN on manual forms or over the phone.

Learn more about phishing scams

The OOIDA Foundation created an educational video aimed at helping truckers identify and prevent phishing scams. LL

Related News

Interstate 94

News

Interstate 94 ramps closing in Michigan next week

Interstate 94 will see ramp closures beginning next week as part of a Rebuilding Michigan project. Ramps near Benton Harbor will be affected.

By Land Line Staff | August 09

deaf truck driver

News

Wilson Logistics faces lawsuit alleging discrimination against deaf truck driver

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Wilson Logistics, accusing the company of refusing to hire a deaf truck driver.

By Tyson Fisher | August 09

cargo theft

News

Thieves make off with $10k in tuna

Cargo theft continues to be a concern in Philadelphia. Find out what crooks made off with in the most recent heist.

By Ryan Witkowski | August 09

speed

News

California bill advances that includes speed-assistance technology mandate

A California bill is nearing Assembly passage that would require cars and trucks to include speed-assistance technology.

By Keith Goble | August 09

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.