OOIDA crew splits up to attend two big truck shows

Two truck show events are drawing OOIDA and Land Line staff to be in attendance this weekend: Shell Rotella SuperRigs and the American Truck Historical Society National Convention and Truck Show.

SuperRigs in Wyoming

Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones and OOIDA Director of Security Operations Doug Morris will be part of the 2023 SuperRigs Truck Beauty Contest judging panel.

This year, Shell Rotella SuperRigs takes place at CAM-PLEX in Gillette, Wyo.

SuperRigs is scheduled for June 8-10. A Thursday night parade is planned, and on Friday a concert and drone light show are scheduled.

Trucks from all over will be at SuperRigs, competing for 24 awards and more than $25,000 in cash and prizes will be on the line. In addition, each has a chance to be one of the 12 truck drivers featured in the 2024 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

The People’s Choice award will be chosen virtually to give drivers unable to attend the event a chance to participate. Voting will close June 9, and $1 for every vote tallied will be donated to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

It is free to enter SuperRigs.

Here is a truck show event schedule.

ATHS in Nevada

The American Truck Historical Society National Convention and Truck Show is taking place June 8-9 at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nev.

Like last year, Lewie Pugh, OOIDA executive vice president, plans to be at the show. In addition, Land Line Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski plans to attend this year.

Here is a schedule of events for the ATHS event.

Last year, there were nearly 800 trucks at the show in Springfield, Ill.

Below are some images from last year’s ATHS event. LL

