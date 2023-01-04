OOIDA celebrates 50 years with ‘2 for 50’ membership campaign

As the calendar turns to 2023, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association begins its 50th anniversary year of advocating for truckers. To help celebrate the golden anniversary, the Association is making a special offer to its members.

Launched on Jan. 1, OOIDA’s “2 for 50” campaign offers new or existing members two years of membership to the Association for $50. Compared to two annual memberships at the regular price, the promotion offers a savings of $40.

Furthermore, there is no limit to the number of times you can use the promotion, so drivers can sign up for as many years as they’d like at the discounted rate.

Sylvia Dodson, manager of OOIDA’s Membership Department, says the promotion is the Association’s way of giving back to its members for their support over the past 50 years and is a great deal for all drivers.

“OOIDA is aware of the struggles out there and how expensive things are. This just shows them that we care, and we’ve got their back,” Dodson told Land Line. “This way they get two years at a time to join in on the fight as we work on the next 50.”

Along with offering truckers a unified voice in the legislative arena, OOIDA members gain access to a number of resources designed to help run their businesses successfully. Additionally, members can take advantage of exclusive savings on products and services from OOIDA’s partner companies.

As the Association reflects on five decades of success, they continue to look toward the future. Continuing to build on a membership that has eclipsed 150,000 drivers will play an important role in their continued advocacy efforts.

“The number of members in the Association allows OOIDA to continue representing the nation’s small business truckers,” the Association’s website reads. “Our large membership gives us the financial depth to hang on for the long haul in court cases. Our large membership gives us ‘weight’ when it comes time to let Washington, D.C., know how truckers feel about their industry. If you’re a member, thank you for your continued support. If you’re not a member, do the right thing.”

Dodson says the Association knows the importance of giving back to members.

“(OOIDA President) Todd Spencer said it best – our members make it all possible,” Dodson said. “Our members carry the load for nearly all others in trucking. So we need to be thanking them and building pride. They are why we are here today.”

OOIDA’s 2 for 50 campaign will last throughout 2023. Signing up for the promotional rate is simple and can be done online or by calling 816-229-5791. LL