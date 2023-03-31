OOIDA celebrates 50 years of fighting for truckers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The 2023 Mid-America Trucking Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center kicked off on Thursday, March 30 with a celebration of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s 50th anniversary.

OOIDA started in 1973 with the goal of fighting for the rights of all truck drivers. To mark the accomplishment of 50 years, the Association sponsored MATS’ opening reception on Thursday night.

Todd Spencer, OOIDA president and CEO, used his opening remarks to look back on why the Association was started and to remind drivers that a lot can be accomplished when they work together.

“OOIDA started with a bunch of certainly hardworking, real truckers who were frustrated with Washington, frustrated with politics, frustrated with big business and certainly frustrated with OPEC,” Spencer said. “They were determined to do something about it. The road has never been easy, but we’ve made progress through the years, and one of the things we’ve shown is that the little guys – small-business owner-operators – can stick together. And when that happens, change can happen.”

Spencer used the recent announcement of OOIDA helping get the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act introduced into the House and Senate as an example.

“This is something that has been badly needed for 25 years,” Spencer told the crowd. “OOIDA did that, because we’ve learned the hard way how things work in Washington, D.C. But we were able to do it, because of the support of truck drivers. That’s the secret. We are stronger together.”

MATS Wall of Fame

As part of the opening reception, three truckers also were officially added to the MATS Wall of Fame.

The 2023 class included OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh, OOIDA life member Candy Bass and the late Troy Huddleston.

Pugh began his trucking career in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1992. After leaving the military, Pugh became a company driver, and in 1996 he purchased his own truck and became an owner-operator. He joined OOIDA in 1996 and was elected to its board of directors in 2004. His role with the Association grew again in 2017, when he sold his truck and moved to Missouri to begin working at OOIDA as a regulatory specialist. He became OOIDA’s executive vice president in 2018.

Known by many as “Granny Glitter” or “Grandma Candy,” the 78-year-old Bass is still actively driving long haul across the country. A company driver for Burnsville, Minn.-based Transport Designs Inc., Bass has accumulated 6 million crash-free miles over her 50-year career.

Huddleston’s time spent on the competitive truck show circuit made him a well-known figure in the industry, leading to him becoming an ambassador for RoadWorks Manufacturing. In addition to designing the company’s custom show truck and trailer, Huddleston also drove the truck across the country to various industry events. On June 7, 2022, Huddleston died unexpectedly at the age of 54.

The 2023 edition of MATS will continue through Saturday. LL

Land Line’s Ryan Witkowski contributed to this report and shot the photos in the image carousel.