OOIDA calls Barrs ‘right man’ to enforce English-proficiency regs

When it comes to enforcing English-proficiency regulations and implementing commonsense initiatives for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, OOIDA believes Derek Barrs is the “right man” for the job.

In a letter sent to Senate leaders on Tuesday, Sept. 16, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association asked lawmakers to waste no more time before they confirm Barrs as FMCSA’s administrator.

Barrs, a former Florida Highway Patrol chief, was nominated in March to lead the agency. His confirmation hearing was in July, but the Senate hasn’t voted yet. The trucking industry has been supportive of Barrs, pointing to his experience with the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Transportation and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

“We have the utmost confidence Mr. Barrs will implement commonsense, cost-effective initiatives that are already underway as part of (the U.S. Department of Transportation’s) Pro-Trucker Package announced in June,” OOIDA wrote in a letter signed by President Todd Spencer. “Under his leadership, FMCSA can finally make progress on these priorities. Given his past experience and demonstrated commitment to working with small trucking businesses and professional drivers, we encourage the Senate to quickly confirm Mr. Barrs.”

English proficiency and broker transparency

OOIDA told Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Minority Leader Charles Schumer that Barrs will be particularly helpful in efforts to enforce regulations regarding English proficiency and broker transparency.

OOIDA has worked with the DOT to demonstrate that the ability for commercial truck drivers to read road signs and communicate with law enforcement is a critical safety issue. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joined OOIDA officials in Austin, Texas, this past May to announce enforcement of the requirement that CDL holders must possess basic English skills.

“Mr. Barrs’ experience as a law enforcement officer and in other roles throughout the trucking and transportation sectors gives him the knowledge to immediately address these complex issues,” OOIDA wrote. “He is the right man to continue FMCSA’s efforts ensuring English Language Proficiency violations result in a driver being placed out of service and completing a nationwide audit into state protocols for issuing non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses.”

OOIDA is also hopeful that Barrs can direct a broker transparency rulemaking to the finish line.

Regulation 371.3 requires brokers to keep records of each transaction. Even more, each party to an individual transaction has the right to review the record. However, many brokers get around the regulation by requiring carriers to waive that right.

A proposal to beef up regulations on broker transparency was issued in 2024, but the latest regulatory agenda indicates that FMCSA plans to unveil a new proposal in May 2026. That means it could be 2027 or later before a final rule takes effect.

“We are also optimistic Mr. Barrs’ confirmation can help advance a critical broker transparency rulemaking to ensure small-business truckers can protect themselves against fraud and other unfair practices,” OOIDA wrote. “Delaying this rule further permits brokers to evade regulations and take advantage of motor carriers the same way they’ve been doing for decades.”

Barrs to join FMCSA as senior advisor

According to local reports, Barrs has turned in his letter of resignation with the Flagler School Board in Florida and will soon join FMCSA as a senior advisor while waiting to be confirmed.

The FMCSA website lists its current leadership as Chief Counsel Jesse Elison, Senior Policy Advisor Michael Hampton and Director of Governmental and Legislative Affairs Ryan Snyder. LL