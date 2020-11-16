OOIDA Board of Directors holds biennial election

The OOIDA Board of Directors held an election during its fall meeting on Saturday, Nov. 14, to fill the seats of eight members with expiring terms.

Full board members serve four-year terms. Board members are initially elected from the sitting alternate board members. Once on the Board, members must be reelected to their seats by current board members. Those elections are held every two years.

Reelected to the OOIDA Board were:

Ken Becker.

Gary Carr.

Tilden Curl.

Mark Elrod.

Lou Esposito.

Dave Jungeblut.

Monte Wiederhold.

Alternate Board member Linda Allen was elected to the eighth seat.

The OOIDA Board of Directors alternate election is scheduled to take place for a duration of 45 days starting on Dec. 15. While on the ballot, Allen is no longer a candidate for reelection as an alternate since being seated to the board. The fifth alternate slot will not be filled as the OOIDA Bylaws allow for three to five alternates to be seated during any alternate election.

The remaining alternate candidates for the OOIDA Board are:

Craig DeReu.

Rodney Morine.

Kurt Plummer.

Carl Smith.

Alternates are be elected by the membership for two-year terms. Voting is open to life members, senior members, members and retired members who are current on their dues. Votes will be accepted online at OOIDA.com starting Dec. 15 and running through Jan. 31. Eligible OOIDA members who wish to vote via a paper ballot can call 816-229-5791 to request one. LL