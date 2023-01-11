OOIDA Board of Directors alternate election begins

The OOIDA Board of Directors alternate election started Jan. 10 and runs through Feb. 25. There are five alternate candidates on the ballot, and the top four will be selected as alternates at the spring 2023 meeting.

Land Line Now on SiriusXM aired interviews with all five candidates on Jan. 10. Listen to why they think they think they would be a good member of the OOIDA Board of Directors.

Matthew Bradley

Craig DeReu

Grover Nelson

Kurt Plummer

Harrison Smith



Both DeReu and Plummer currently serve as alternate directors.

Alternates are elected by the membership for two-year terms. Voting is open to life members, senior members, members and retired members who are current on their dues.

Eligible members can click here to learn more about each of the candidates and to cast your ballot. Eligible OOIDA members who wish to vote via a paper ballot can call 816-229-5791 to request one. LL