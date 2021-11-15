OOIDA Board nomination forms hit mailboxes

The time to nominate candidates for the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Board of Directors begins now.

Nomination forms started being sent to OOIDA members on Monday, Nov. 15, signaling the beginning of the biennial election cycle for alternate board members. The deadline for OOIDA Board of Directors nominations is Dec. 31.

The election will take place in the fall of 2022. Those elected will be seated at the 2023 spring board meeting.

Here’s how it works.

Every two years, OOIDA holds an election for board alternates. Alternates are elected to two-year terms by and from the membership. All current alternate board member terms expire in 2023, so it’s time to toss your hat in the ring now.

The nomination-election committee has mailed nomination forms to all current dues-paying members. The nomination forms also are available online. You can find the form on the members-only login feature on the OOIDA.com website. If you are a member and not registered on the website yet, send an email to CommunicationsDept@OOIDA.com to sign up.

Members can nominate themselves or another member. In order to run, a nominee must have a minimum of five consecutive years of commercial truck driving experience and five consecutive years of active Association membership immediately before the nomination.

After the deadline, the Nomination-Election Committee will verify minimum qualifications and send out questionnaires asking for more detailed information. Successful candidates will be placed on the election ballots. Ballots will be sent to membership Nov. 15, 2022, and are due back Dec. 31, 2022.

To help voting members get to know the nominees, Land Line Magazine will feature brief profiles in fall 2022. Portions of the interviews are scheduled to be aired on Land Line Now on Sirius XM satellite radio, Road Dog Channel 146. LL

Check out opinions expressed on Land Line Media here.