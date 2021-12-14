OOIDA Board member Doug Smith joins ‘Live From Exit 24’

“Live From Exit 24” host Mike Matousek and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh will welcome OOIDA Board member Doug Smith to discuss his trucking background as well as a recent appearance on A&E’s “Shipping Wars.”



Share your thoughts by calling 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 7 p.m. Central time on Dec. 15, to be a part of the next "Live From Exit 24."

Every other Wednesday, OOIDA’s live, hourlong internet talk show brings insightful discussions on the regulatory and legislative issues that matter to truckers.

On the Dec. 1, “Live From Exit 24,” Matousek and Pugh covered what to do if you’re involved in a crash with Jennifer Harris and Gary Wright from the OOIDA Claims Department.

The discussion started with dash cams, which can help prove your side of the story should a crash occur.

“I think they are a great idea because they show exactly what happened,” Wright said. “The dash cam can show who’s innocent. Some insurance companies take some part of the deductible off if the dashcam captures a strike. So it might save you some money in the long run.”

Documenting your load with photographs is another preventative measure drivers can take, Pugh said.

“One thing I did when I was driving was that if I loaded something and it didn’t look right or I wasn’t happy with something I would take pictures right there,” Pugh said.

A big issue with cargo is securement, and pictures can help drivers prevent a claim, Harris said.

“Ultimately, it’s the driver-carrier’s responsibility to make sure everything is secured properly,” Harris said. “If you have any issues at the shippers you should take a picture, but also notify them. If you have a broker you should notify them as well before you leave.”

Knowing your rights and how to handle a claim is critical information for every driver, and that’s where OOIDA’s Claims Department comes in.

“The biggest part of my job is to fight for the rights of truckers,” Harris said. “If they have an issue that might not even merit a claim, I will still help them with it. I’ll call and fight on their behalf.”

A lack of adequate coverage is something the Claims Department sees often.

“It’s a problem that I see a lot,” Harris said. “The brokers are fully aware of how much coverage they have because they get the certificate of insurance. But, they’re loading them with cargo that’s valued well beyond what they are covered for.”

Many times drivers simply don’t think about any of these issues until something happens, Pugh said.

Not to mention the amount of time it takes for a claim to be resolved can greatly affect your business.

Fortunately, not only is the Claims Department here to assist your needs, but OOIDA’s Truck to Success is a great opportunity to educate yourself on these issues and everything in between.

